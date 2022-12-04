EDMOND — Blaze Berlowitz crunched to the ground, his head at a standstill and eyes engrossed, narrowed in on the action in front of him.
Cushing’s senior quarterback didn’t move a muscle as he watched Wagoner kicker Ethan Muehlenweg standing at the 20-yard line, awaiting a pivotal, season-defining snap.
The scenario was as down-to-the-wire as one could imagine – both teams knotted in a 21-21 tie with three seconds remaining, meshed with loud and tumultuous shouting from fans on both sides of Chad Richison Stadium in the cold December night with history hanging in the balance for each squad.
A win would’ve secured Cushing’s first state title since 1961. If Muehlenweg’s kick was true, it’d give the Bulldogs their sixth title since 2011.
Once the ball was snapped and firmly placed into the turf for Muehlenweg to kick, Berlowitz dropped to the ground as he watched it sneak past the left upright. The reaction of the Cushing faithful in attendance was an encapsulation of the inside of the minds of the entire roster.
Complete and utter astonishment was ingrained on the Cushing sideline in its 24-21 loss to Wagoner in the Class 4A title game on Saturday evening.
The home stands, once so loud that the metal bleachers reverberated every sound, were now quiet enough that the groans and remarks of disdain from the players could be heard.
“You’re just hoping that he misses it and (when) it goes in it just kind of hits you,” wide receiver Camden Crooks said. “You realize, ‘Man, (we) just lost.’”
The start of the game for the Tigers offense, which averaged 57 points per contest heading into the game, didn’t go as the unit had anticipated. A quick punt, followed by a rare interception thrown by Berlowitz, gave the Bulldogs (11-3) two pure opportunities to grasp an early advantage.
As displayed throughout the course of the regular season, Cushing's defensive unit stood tall, giving the offense enough of a cushion to hit its stride once Berlowitz found wide receiver Brady Matheson down the middle of the field for the game’s first score.
After the initial score, once Cushing gained a significant amount of momentum for the first time all night, the Bulldogs scarfed it right back. The back-and-forth trajectory of the contest was on display when Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau found his receiver open downfield for a 48-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive.
One possession later, it was the Tigers’ opportunity to respond. A 13-play touchdown drive was culminated by a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Noah Jones.
A fumble recovery on a strip-sack by Cushing linebacker Riley Matheson on Wagoner's next possession set up the Tigers offense for an opportune moment. Three players later, Berlowitz found his brother, Brody, in stride for a 25-yard touchdown.
All of a sudden, the Tigers found themselves up 21-7 and seemingly in control of every facet of the game. That held true until Wagoner scored a touchdown as time expired in the first half to, once again, make it a one-possession game.
From that moment on, the Tigers offense was held at bay. Three punts and a turnover-on-downs in the second half translated to just one first down, 25 total yards and not a single point.
“(Wagoner) just did a good job with the pass rush,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “(That is) a very good run defense that they have. They adjusted some things in the back end with the safeties, and we just ultimately couldn’t get it done.”
Another Wagoner score late in the third quarter tied a game that the Tigers once had firm control of. Yet, amid the second half inconsistencies, Cushing’s offense held a prime opportunity to drain the clock and put a dent in the Bulldogs’ chances at an upset victory.
Berlowitz found himself awaiting a fourth down at the Wagoner 38-yard line. He could have wisely punted the football and pined a sluggish opposing offense deep in its own territory. But Morgan remained bullish and kept his offense on the field.
“Our defense is (talented),” Morgan said. “We have faith in them, too. All year they’ve been doing great things. They’re a physical, hard-working bunch.”
Berlowitz took that snap on fourth down, scanned the field, tucked the ball and ran. He scrambled, evading defenders for a gain of 4 yards – he needed 6.
Twenty plays later, the Bulldogs executed a lengthy drive, draining the remaining 5:09 off the clock and completing the comeback with Muehlenweg’s walk-off field goal from 36 yards away.
A record-setting season ended just short of a state title. Primed for a chance to make history to hoist a Gold Ball for the first time in 61 years, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A was just shy of the ultimate goal.
“I feel for these kids,” Morgan said. “I feel for the kids (and) the coaches, Hats off to Wagoner. It’s just an unbelievable group. Getting them here to the ultimate stage and then having this happen the way it did, it’s just gonna take some time to get over.”
