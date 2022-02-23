Dax Hughes spent much of his youth crisscrossing the country to attend wrestling tournaments.
But the Stillwater High senior wasn’t competing in them all, he was there with his family as they followed his younger brother, Cael, who is now one of the nation’s top wrestlers in the Class of 2023 who has already committed to Oklahoma State.
“My parents would fly me all over the country to wrestle and he would tag along and watch and that was his thing,” Cael said. “So I’ve always been grateful for him being there.”
The brothers were sparring partners, but the older brother didn’t find the success that his brother was having. But he still stuck with the sport.
He found his way into the starting lineup for the powerhouse Class 6A wrestling program as a freshman and qualified for state the first time a year later by finishing fourth at the East Regional.
He qualified again last year, narrowly doing so as the fifth seed out of the East Regional thanks to the OSSAA’s decision to expand the field for state a few years earlier.
It was a brief trip to the top tournament in the state on both occasions.
As a sophomore, he won a pigtail match at 145 pounds that set him up for a match against the eventual state runner-up – who was a senior – before being knocked completely out one match later.
Last year, he won the 170-pound pigtail match against the fourth seed from the West Regional by technical fall, before losing back-to-back matches to end his tournament.
But the potential was there.
His first loss was a 3-2 decision to the East Regional champion who eventually finished third in the state. His other loss, was to the wrestler who finished fourth at state.
Dax spent the offseason heading into this season bulking up a bit and started the season for Stillwater as the starter at 182 pounds.
It was a brief window as the coaching staff – which includes his father, assistant coach Jeremy Hughes – decided to move him up to 195.
Constantly tinkering with the lineup to figure out the best options to maximize the talent in the wrestling room, the coaching staff made the decision going into the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament to move Dax up another weight.
Less than 12 months after qualifying for state at 170 pounds, Dax was suddenly wrestling at 220 pounds. And his body wasn’t filling in an entire 220.
However, it was a successful venture for all involved.
Dax won the COAC title at the weight – one of nine Pioneers to be crowned a Conference champion – and the Pioneers rolled to yet another tournament team title.
“I’ve just tried to give a lot of credit to Jeremy Hughes, who knows every kid in the state – he knows when they lost their first baby tooth,” Stillwater wrestling coach Ethan Kyle said. “He’s that guy that has all the information and has great perspective as a coach. … It just took a little bit of looking at the landscape and going with it.”
And so Dax had earned the opportunity to make a decision that could benefit both him and the team.
He elected to stay at the weight for the remainder of the season, which allowed for junior Cameron Johnson to remain at 195 pounds – a weight at which Johnson said he’s most comfortable while on his way to finishing second at last weekend’s regional held at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
“One was for the team and two was because I just thought that I could compete better at 220,” Dax said of his decision. “I can move faster, I just feel better there. I feel better eating, not having to cut weight as much.”
It proved to be a smart decision.
Despite clearly giving up some weight to his opponents at the East Regional this past weekend, Dax was strategic in finding his moments.
That was no more evident than in the regional championship match.
His opponent, Broken Arrow’s Elijah Hynes, was able to take a lot out of Dax in the second period with a long ride from the top position but the SHS senior eventually was able to escape and fend off late shots to force overtime.
With a scoreless sudden victory period, it came back to who could escape in a 30-second window.
Suddenly it was Dax who was the dominant wrestler on the top position, managing to get a turn of Hynes for three points. When the positions flipped for another 30 seconds, his father pointed to his own head and then down at the mat.
He was telling Dax to be smart, he didn’t need an escape – he just needed to avoid being turned like he did to Hynes. He maintained his base on the bottom and walked off the mat to an embrace from his father as a regional champion.
“For a guy like Dax, that’s a worker, he’s just worked his way to this,” Jeremy said. “He’s just fought for everything. And I’m super proud of him. It’s a heck of a deal.”
Despite the newfound success late in his high school career, the senior, who is already sworn in to the Oklahoma National Guard, doesn’t look back and wonder “what if?”
He heads into this weekend’s Class 6A state tournament as one of the top two seeds in his weight class – and will likely play a part in the Pioneers trying to repeat as team state champions – but does so with greater expectations of what he will do away from the mat after his final wrestling match as a competitor.
“I feel like my future may be elsewhere,” Dax said. “This is just some fun, but obviously it’s not so important that you have to spend all your time on it. Other things matter, too. This has just been something fun to get to do with my friends and family.
“I’ve loved it.”
