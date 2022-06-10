Kinley Vanpelt crouched into her stance to receive a serve from an older, stronger male opponent in a championship match.
It’s not a sight that will be seen at a high school tournament, but at the Nike Tennis Camp at Oklahoma State, it’s not out of the ordinary – especially with how well Vanpelt plays.
“We kind of do it based on the skill level,” OSU women’s tennis coach Chris Young said. “And then also, you know, some of these younger kids want a chance to compete against some of the bigger kids, and I think our older kids here have always done a good job mentoring the younger kids and helping them.”
Vanpelt, 15, won the singles bracket tournament this week at the Greenwood Tennis Center. She is one of 207 campers to spend this week learning from Young, OSU men’s tennis coach Dustin Taylor and others. Vanpelt is from Lawrence, Kansas, and is joined by campers from Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Nebraska.
It was Vanpelt’s first camp at OSU. The single-set tournament she won was against the most skilled campers. The best-of-three final left players visibly frustrated after they made simple mistakes under the blazing sun. It was serious competition with serious instruction and coaching.
It is not all serious, though.
Overnight campers stay in the dorms and eat meals in the dining hall, places friendships are formed. Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares, the OSU women’s tennis assistant coach, picked up a racket and competed against campers. There are opportunities to go swimming instead of continuing to practice.
“I like just all the people, and the coaches are really fun because they’ll sometimes play in with the camp, like they’ll play in with the kids,” Vanpelt said. “And we do fun games and different competitions.”
Young has been putting on tennis camps each of his 13 seasons at OSU. Before the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center was built in 2014, he traveled to various towns around the state to host them.
The camp presents a unique opportunity to have tennis players of all skill levels on campus for a week. Although the camp isn’t recruiting-focused, Young is always ready for a player of that caliber to attend.
“I think hopefully it’s a good recruiting opportunity for Oklahoma State that a lot of these kids come here,” Young said, “and have a great experience being on our campus and seeing what it’s all about.”
