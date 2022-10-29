There is a growing sense of inevitably for those within the Stillwater football program.
Having withstood the best junior high school could offer, the eighth-grade Pioneer team will now chase one of the most special runs any young athletes ever have in Oklahoma.
With their 29-6 win over Edmond Central, the team punctuated an undefeated season. Stillwater turned the season into a sneak peek of what’s to come at the high school level.
But it wasn’t always that way.
This team entered the year licking their wounds after losing to Mustang, 60-50, as seventh-graders in the championship game.
Rather than coddle his players, coach Justin Mills challenged them on the first day. He wanted to know how they’d respond to heartbreak.
Those eighth graders did – in epic fashion.
They rode a defense that held opponents to 25 points combined all season.
More than half of those points came in the 16-13 redemption win over Mustang – a win that gave them a division lead that they would never yield.
Yukon brought an unexpected challenge to the Pioneers, as the Millers were actually able to reach the end zone.
The Jakoby Petree and Bryson Brown-led defense pitched shutouts over Choctaw, Deer Creek, Mustang North, Heartland and Summit.
“They were aggressive, ran to the ball and tackled well,” Mills said. “It was just a good group of kids.”
The offense averaged 31.4 points per game, featuring Deakon Jones, Cole and Peyton Campbell, and Stetson Adkins at the skill positions with Paxton Pritchard and Treyson Germany up front.
The two sides of the ball combined to produce a monster of a team.
“I’ve been here 22 years, and it is by far the best I’ve ever had,” Mills said. “The only other team that compares is the 2016 one with Qwontrel Walker, Tevin Williams and Luke McEndoo.”
How will that translate to Stillwater High School?
“If this group stays together and they get committed to the weight room and the offseason program, I have no doubt in my mind that they will win a state championship in high school,” Mills said. “They’re that good.”
If the thought of the Stillwater Pioneers as state champions feels a bit foreign, that’s because it should.
The Pioneers haven’t celebrated a state title since 1967. Nearly five decades is an agonizingly long wait, though that could end this year. As sweet as a 2022 crown could be, the real excitement lies in what potentially comes after.
That’s because the pipeline for young talent gets even younger.
The seventh grade team also went undefeated this year – its closest game having a two-score difference.
The two teams will get their first chance to play together in 2025.
What does that mean for the rest of Oklahoma? Nothing good, said coach Leonard Jones.
“Stillwater football is on the rise from now until my kids become juniors,” Jones said. “They should win Stillwater’s fifth state championship by then.”
