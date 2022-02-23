When Janiyah Williams visited Oklahoma State in June, she and her family figured they were going on an informal campus tour, an early way to ease into the recruiting whirlwind.
With an unforgettable ending, it exceeded their expectations.
Williams, from Stillwater, had a behind-the-scenes look into a familiar place, seeing the locations and amenities available to a Cowgirl basketball player.
The campus walkaround wrapped up at a random, seemingly ordinary place – the apartments where student-athletes live – but it served as the backdrop for a moment that sticks in the minds of Williams and her parents. There, Cowgirl coach Jim Littell suddenly gave her the news that amazed them: he extended a full scholarship to OSU.
At 13, Williams had her first college offer.
She had never played one second in a high school game, never suited up for a varsity team. Her first day of freshman year was still a couple of months away.
None of those factors mattered. The Cowgirl coaches saw Williams’ talent. Williams said she was ecstatic, while her mom, Melissa, was overcome with joy and astonishment as she watched her daughter achieve a milestone before she could have dreamed it would happen.
“It was a lot of pride, and emotional in that aspect of knowing that someone else believes in your kid as much as you do,” Melissa said.
Now, Williams has so many believers, they could likely fill the blue and gold bleachers at Pioneer Fieldhouse, where she has spent her freshman season illustrating why she has landed on numerous recruiters’ radars. Coaches across the nation know the versatile, tenacious guard from Stillwater. They stop by the Lady Pioneers’ practice sessions, and they see Williams’ leadership in summer tournaments with the Arkansas Banshees, her AAU team.
At 14, Williams, an uncommitted recruit, already has an array of college options – she holds offers from OSU, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Penn State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Tulsa. Melissa said all are equally meaningful.
But Williams hasn’t always known this level of recognition.
Throughout her young career, Williams had to prove herself, solidifying her place when others might have initially doubted her. It didn’t matter if she was playing for a boys’ squad at age 8, earning her black belt in Taekwondo as a fifth-grader or recording a triple-double against a 17-and-under team before her freshman year.
For a teenager who isn’t yet old enough to get her driver’s license, all of the pressure can add up, but Williams finds ways to add balance and peace to her life away from the court. As a former multisport athlete at Cushing High, Melissa makes sure to emphasize this.
“She works hard for what she wants,” Melissa said. “And I also can see where that might be a stressor for her. But she does great with it. She handles herself, and she’s calm. She handles herself well.”
Williams’ determined, wise-beyond-her-years nature has guided her since she was a tiny hoopster proudly lifting trophies nearly half her size.
Holding her own
At first, some of her teammates were hesitant.
Why was an 8-year-old girl on the court with them? Williams had to navigate this challenge when she made her AAU debut as a third-grader. Her parents, Tevin Sr. and Melissa, noticed Williams’ precocious basketball skills and wanted to support her passion for the game, but they weren’t aware of girls’ teams in the Stillwater area.
That was no problem. Williams joined the boys. When she stepped into the gym, she sometimes heard her peers questioning why she was there, but she didn’t let this discourage her. Williams changed their perspective in the best way she knew.
“I went in the first practice, and I was hooping on all of them,” Williams said. “And then I started to gain more respect out of them, and they started to accept me.”
Williams was in a new setting, but advocating for herself in a competitive environment came naturally to her. With 11 older siblings, she quickly learned how to hold her own in a basketball game. Tevin III, the sibling closest in age to her, is a Baylor cornerback and former Stillwater track star who broke a state record in the 100-meter dash, so a healthy rivalry flourished in her household.
“It definitely influenced me a lot,” Williams said. “It definitely taught me a lot of toughness.”
Her career started on a Little Tikes goal. Like a ragged favorite stuffed animal, the plastic hoop showed wear and tear from the many times Williams practiced throwing down dunks as a toddler. Sometimes, she took a football-like approach, smothering the basket as if she were a miniature lineman sacking a quarterback.
This meant the Williams family had to buy more than one basketball goal, but the purchases were worth it. As she graduated from the toy hoop to a standard goal in the driveway, she started to catch her siblings. By the time she was in middle school, the youngest Williams was winning their games of H-O-R-S-E, Melissa said.
Williams developed a tendency to thrive when people underestimated her. On the boys’ team, she formed lasting friendships with her teammates as they supported her, but her motivation to prove people wrong came from the teams she faced. One time, Melissa heard an opposing coach telling a kid to make sure to defend “that girl” and not let her drive on him.
“Um, she’s really strong,” the kid replied.
Williams didn’t have a size advantage. Kendra Kilpatrick, Williams’ coach at Stillwater High, knew her when she was an elementary-aged kid attending local basketball camps. Although she was small, Williams, who is now 5-foot-9, always competed in groups of older athletes, using her “exceptional” skills to surprise those who watched, Kilpatrick said.
“She was just this little bitty second-grader, and I remember just thinking, like, ‘Can she even get the ball to the rim?’” Kilpatrick said. “And then seeing her play, and just going, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ … She’s always just been a level up, just athletically and skill-wise.”
The Taekwondo experience helped. Melissa said she and Tevin Sr. enrolled their daughter in Taekwondo classes as an outlet for her boundless energy, and it paid dividends, instilling not only toughness, but also composure and focus in her.
As a fifth-grade athlete, Williams prospered. First, she received her black belt. Then she won a national championship with BTR, her first girls’ AAU team.
After relishing the triumphs, Williams had to learn patience.
Elevating her game
Seven months crawled by as Williams waited to play basketball again.
She couldn’t practice her jump shot or maneuver around a defender with a nifty crossover. She couldn’t even run. Williams, then a sixth-grader, simply had to sit and rest while her knee healed.
Melissa said it was difficult to determine when her daughter got hurt. Williams was good at disguising pain because she wanted to keep playing, but after winning her fifth-grade AAU championship, the injury became obvious.
“She (was) dragging her leg, even when she’s still trying to play basketball,” Melissa said. “And that’s when we kind of realized, ‘Yeah, something’s not right here. We need to go see a doctor.’”
Early in the recovery process, Williams had to use crutches. Although an inactive lifestyle was mentally draining for a kid who loved to be on-the-go, she managed to sharpen her basketball skills without playing. As she healed, Williams watched games on TV to pass the time. She wasn’t just a fan or a casual observer. Williams embraced the role of a diligent student, taking mental notes of ways to expand her skill set and adapt professional athletes’ techniques to her style.
“I like to take little things that they might do or a move that I might see, and I might just go try it in a game and see what happens,” Williams said. “…If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
Williams said she models her game after Russell Westbrook, Maya Moore and Candace Parker. She likes to break the stereotype of “playing like a girl,” she said, instead sticking to a fast-paced, physical style that took root when she had to compete among boys.
After closely watching the pros, Williams turned her lengthy absence into an asset when she finally returned to the court. This marked a turning point, the time when she became aware of the doors that could open for her if she continued to dedicate herself to basketball.
“I kind of got off to a rocky start,” Williams said. “But … my skill set became better, and I was like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
Melissa realized her daughter had a new level of dedication after the injury. Williams asked her parents to take her to the gym. She motivated herself to keep working. It was her idea, her passion, her dream.
A couple of years later, after Williams started playing school ball, an AAU coach in Arkansas noticed, too.
Nathan Sadler, director of the Arkansas Banshees, said he wanted Williams to join his team as soon as he saw one of her highlight clips. The organization has served as a launchpad for multiple Division I athletes, including OSU sophomore Taylen Collins, Texas Tech freshman Chantae Embry and OU freshman Kelbie Washington.
Williams, who played for the Banshees during the past summer, has offers from all of those programs. Sadler complimented her athleticism and versatility, and he also praised her leadership.
“She is just a great communicator with the team off the court as well,” Sadler said. “She will bring girls together, whether that’s team dinner or anything like that. She’s just a great teammate off the floor.”
That translates to the court, guiding her team through nerve-racking situations. In the Banshees’ final tournament of the summer, they matched up with a 17U squad. Facing opponents three or four years her senior couldn’t intimidate Williams.
“She had a triple-double,” Sadler said. “And we won in front of a bunch of scouts and head college coaches and McDonald’s All-American voters, a bunch of influential people.”
Sadler said he has confidence Williams will be a McDonald’s All-American. He has coached recipients of the honor, so he knows what it takes.
Williams shows those skills when she plays for the Lady Pioneers, too. As a first-year varsity player, she averaged 19.3 points per game with a total of 405 during the regular season. She also added 5.5 rebounds per game, three assists per game, two steals per game and one block per game. Opponents try to build their defenses around her, often double-teaming her, but Williams is always up for a challenge.
“She won’t back down,” Kilpatrick said. “It doesn’t matter who she’s playing. It doesn’t matter if you’re the best person in the nation.”
On a Stillwater team featuring four senior leaders and active juniors, Williams has emerged as the youngest starter. Kilpatrick said it benefits Williams to work with seasoned Lady Pioneers such as fellow point guard Jayden Mason, a senior who plays scrappy defense against her in practice. Williams is not only a standout scorer, but also a supportive teammate, showing as much enthusiasm on the bench as she does when she’s securing a rebound or hitting a shot to ice a victory.
“She’s all about team, and that’s how we have raised her and what we emphasize,” Melissa said. “So those are the proud moments there.”
Williams maintains her down-to-earth mentality outside the gym.
Being herself
Nearly every day, in the midst of her busy schedule, Williams sets aside time to write.
Her hobby blossomed when the COVID-19 pandemic started, giving her an escape from boredom, and it now has another purpose. Her poetry is a diversion from basketball, reminding her nothing has to be all-consuming.
“It’s definitely a different route,” Williams said. “It makes me settle down and kind of go off into my own little world, when I’m writing or I’m reading or listening to music. It just helps me calm down and reset and regroup.”
Williams said she writes about a variety of topics. Sometimes, it’s a channel for her emotions. Other times, she addresses social injustices. Melissa said her favorite is a poem Williams wrote about freedom.
This creative outlet keeps Williams well-rounded, Melissa said, and it isn’t the only way she achieves this.
Williams, whose parents own a restaurant in Langston, also enjoys cooking. She makes anything from pasta to cookies and ice cream – but salmon with a side of vegetables or rice is her signature dish, she said. In the summers, she runs the register or the grill at the family business, Tevin’s Home Cooking, when she has a break from the hustle and bustle of AAU trips.
Twelve-hour drives are normal for the Williams family. They load up their vehicle and go anywhere from Georgia to Tennessee to Texas for summer tournaments. Melissa said she doesn’t know how many miles she covers in one summer, but it’s the lifestyle she knows, one she enjoys because it gives her an opportunity to watch her daughter do what she loves.
“We just drive and get there, and that’s what we do,” Melissa said.
Navigating the recruiting process isn’t easy for anyone, but it could be especially demanding for a freshman who is still building her AAU and high school careers.
Her athletic resume has put her on a fast track in the recruiting world, but Williams is still a 14-year-old girl.
She needs time to relax and time to be a student – Melissa said school always comes first. Williams doesn’t have to choose where she’s going to college or what she will study yet, though she said factors such as degree programs and a community’s level of commitment to women’s basketball will play into her college decision. Williams strives to put everything in perspective as she handles her responsibilities.
“It’s definitely very stressful, but I’m still thankful and grateful for everything that I’ve accomplished and received,” Williams said. “I’m just trying to stay humble throughout the whole process. I don’t want to get a big head. … I just want to stay humble and keep pushing because I want to get more offers and want to get better.”
The next step is her first high school playoff game. Williams and the Lady Pioneers start regional play against Booker T. Washington at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Bixby, striving to make a postseason run as they did last year before she joined the varsity team.
Williams has long-term goals, too. Before she graduates, she wants to win Gatorade Player of the Year, an award that would give her a banner in Pioneer Fieldhouse alongside the one her brother received for track. She also aims to be a McDonald’s All-American.
“I want to do all these things,” Williams said. “But my main goal is just to get better and try my hardest to move onto the next level.”
The possibilities await, and with three years of high school left, time is her friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.