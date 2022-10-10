Stillwater High volleyball coach Drue Brown couldn’t help but be taken aback by the laundry list of accolades on the piece of paper in front of him.
Sitting in his office on the southwestern side of the high school’s gymnasium, there was only one word he found appropriate to describe senior outside hitter Bess Glenn.
“She’s a superstar,” Brown said. “I think that word is probably thrown around loosely, at times. But, as far as high school athletes go, Bess is a superstar.”
Brown, in his first year at the helm of the Lady Pioneers, started listing off everything Glenn has accomplished throughout the past four years. The list on her all-state selection form seemed endless, with things ranging from her three years as a team captain to tallying 1,000 career kills.
In those honors were everything Glenn has done on the court. Also included were her countless merits in the classroom, with the most recent being a perfect score of 36 on her ACT.
“I taught her when she was in sixth grade,” Brown said. “As a sixth grader, Bess was just as devoted to athletics and academics as she is now. She’s never wavered.”
Glenn was sitting in chemistry when she found out she received a perfect score, something only 0.33 percent of the ACT’s takers do every year, according to Best Colleges.
But even with all of the work she put into her preparation, she couldn’t believe it.
“I just looked at my score and was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Glenn said. “It popped up and I refreshed the page because I didn’t think that was my score. I thought there was a glitch or something.”
Glenn has done more than most when it comes to her on-court abilities. She’s worked her way up through the program, playing varsity when she was a freshman. Glenn has been, Brown said, one of the pinnacles of the program during the past few decades.
The same mentality she’s carried in her athletic career has carried over into the classroom, and that’s why she believes she’s been able to find so much success in both.
“I think being a student-athlete almost makes it easier,” Glenn said. “With sports and practices and workouts already in the schedule, you have to be disciplined in getting your homework done, studying for tests, things like that. … You kind of have to have the same drive in school that you do with sports in order to do well.”
Brown has been able to watch Glenn up close this season, leaning on the senior to provide stability throughout his first year. She’s answered the call in most ways, Brown said, and he’s been able to turn her direction during the home stretch of the regular season.
Glenn has been the voice in most of Stillwater’s in-game huddles as of late, and it isn’t because of something Brown is just now seeing. He noticed six years ago, when Glenn was a leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“She just commands the room, and she doesn’t have to do anything special to do it,” Brown said. “She’s just her, and everyone respects her. They see her work ethic.”
Glenn’s ability to put her nose to the grindstone isn’t recently developed. That was given to her – taught to her – by her parents, and she’s carried it with her ever since.
“My parents have just always instilled in me the importance of working hard and, no matter what you’re doing, giving it your all. That laid the foundation,” Glenn said. “And I’ve always been a pretty competitive person, so that just drives me to give everything I have, regardless of what area it’s in.”
Glenn isn’t planning on playing volleyball upon graduation in the spring, a decision she went back and forth on while applying to colleges. She’s OK with that, though, mostly because she’s ready to see what lies ahead.
She wants to explore her opportunities.
She, of course, wants to use that extra free time to be challenged in the classroom. It’s a chapter she’s ready for, and a chapter in Brown’s coaching career that he might never forget.
With that piece of paper now in hand, and with a quick glance at it letting him know she is likely a “shoo-in” for all-state, Brown knows that Glenn’s legacy will linger in the halls of Stillwater High for the foreseeable future.
“She is what you all want to be when you’re looking back at your high school careers,” Brown said.
