An extended scoring drought by Oklahoma State men’s basketball team and a flurry of 3-pointers by Baylor guard Jared Butler flipped the tide of Saturday’s game inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
OSU gave second-ranked Baylor more than it wanted for most of the game, but Butler and the Bears took the lead and pulled away midway through the second half.
Baylor beat a shorthanded OSU, 81-66. The Cowboys suited up only eight players in its first game since a home win Jan. 12 over No. 6 Kansas.
“Baylor is really good, first and foremost,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “They’ve been really good. I picked them to win the league, because I thought they were really good, and they’ve got experience, depth and an all-American who stepped up and created the separation for them.”
The Cowboys (9-4 overall, 3-4 Big 12) played without star freshmen Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker. That was in addition to graduate transfer Ferron Flavors remaining out with a broken finger, and freshman Donovan Williams already announced as out for the rest of the season with an injury.
“(Cade) has not been able to practice yet,” Boynton said. “Today, in warmups, he was at least cleared to do some physical activity, so he went out there to warm up. But, he’s not in any position to play a game right now, and we’ll find out tomorrow if he can do a little bit more practice and we’ll continue to go from there.”
Boynton said he was told in the locker room before the game that Walker wasn’t going to be playing. He added he’s not sure of Walker’s status, but hopes to know more soon.
“We’re trying to find out more information,” Boynton said. “He hurt his arm there, so we’re trying to figure it out. … He just got back to practice (Friday) so I’m not sure how much he would have been able to play for us today anyway.”
Despite suiting up only eight players, which included newly appointed scholarship player Dee Mitchell, the Cowboys hung tough with the undefeated Bears. The Cowboys led for the final 15 minutes of the first half and the first minute of the second half before exchanging the lead for the next eight minutes.
Then offensive struggles hit the Cowboys. Following a 3-pointer from sophomore Keylan Boone and a free throw from junior Issac Likekele, the Cowboys went cold from the field.
The No. 2 Bears opened the game up in the final 10 minutes by shooting lights out from the field, especially from long range. Butler, the junior guard who finished the game with 22 points, sank three-straight 3s in the matter of 75 seconds to expand Baylor’s lead from 3 to 12.
Baylor (14-0, 7-0) scored two more buckets before OSU ended a 4:28 scoring drought and a 7:01 field goal drought. The Bears added a pair of 3-pointers during the waning minutes as they cruised to staying unbeaten on the season.
“I thought for half of the second half we actually hung in there,” Boynton said. “There’s no doubt that part of it is we were gassed. We weren’t able to sustain it. That’s not an excuse – it’s reality. To beat the best team or close to the best team in the country, you have to play as close to 40 minutes as possible – 29 or 30 minutes isn’t going to get it done. Give them credit for making a run when they did.”
OSU sophomore forward Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He also played a career-high 28 minutes and tied his career high with seven rebounds.
Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and graduate transfer Bryce Williams scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Moncrieffe also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his first career double-double.
“If we can continue to get performances like we did today from MA and Kalib, when we get everybody back, I think this team has a chance to be competitive and beat anybody that we play in the country,” Boynton said.
The Cowboys will be back in action Monday when they travel to Iowa State for an 8 p.m. tipoff. They will return home Jan. 30 to host Arkansas at 3 p.m. for the annual Remember the Ten game. OSU will also honor late coach Eddie Sutton that day.
