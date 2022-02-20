A couple of new injuries to the Oklahoma State wrestling lineup still weren't enough for Bedlam rival Oklahoma to snap a 13-dual losing streak to the Cowboys on Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
OSU was down three starting All-Americans – the most recent being injuries to Wyatt Sheets and Travis Wittlake from Friday’s dual against Bucknell – and even had a pair of top 10 wrestlers suffer upsets to the Sooners, but the Cowboys still came away with an 18-16 victory.
“I think there was real pressure on the team when you realized two more guys are out of your lineup, and I thought most of them responded to it,” Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith said. “I thought a couple of them struggled. … But I’m not criticizing anyone, but I think we can get better with those two that struggled with being competitive and finding some offensive takedowns.”
Not only was it the 14th-straight dual win over OU, but it marked the 22nd-consecutive Bedlam victory within Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State hasn’t lost to the Sooners at home in 26-straight meetings – there was a tie in 1999 – with the last home loss to OU coming in 1995.
The Cowboys were sending off their senior class with the final dual of the season and it was senior Kaden Gfeller who got the chance to open up the Bedlam bout with the Sooners electing to flip for starting weight – which they did for the dual in Norman back in December, as well.
Gfeller made the rivals pay for it by getting the crowd roaring in the final seconds of his dual by sticking a four-point nearfall on the board to push him to a 12-2 major decision at 149 pounds.
“It was an awesome way for my last match at Gallagher to be like,” Gfeller said.
The moment was important considering what was to come following Gfeller’s match – the weights vacant of Sheets and Wittlake.
OU’s Justin Thomas nearly matched Gfeller’s bonus-point win against Daniel Manibog at 157 pounds, but the Cowboy was able to limit it to a 9-3 decision. It was followed by a 3-0 decision by Oklahoma’s Joe Grello over Jalin Harper at 165.
“Coach was telling us that with those guys out it just put some more pressure on us to perform, but that’s a good thing,” Gfeller said. “You want that pressure. You want as many pressure situations like that as you can get to get you ready for the big show.”
Dustin Plott put the Pokes back into the lead on the team score by narrowly winning a 4-3 decision at 174 pounds in a matchup of top 20 wrestlers.
However, the drama was about to pick up for the Pokes.
Eighth-ranked Dakota Geer was facing unranked Keegan Moore – who used to wrestle at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northern Iowa, and ultimately wrestling for OU in his super senior season – and the former Cowboy came out firing.
Moore dominated Oklahoma State’s All-American at 184 pounds, recording the only four takedowns in the bout on his way to a 9-4 decision over Geer.
The Sooners picked up a bonus-point win of their own in the following weight at 197 with Jake Woodley working his way to a 13-3 major decision over Gavin Stika – who is wrestling for defending national champion AJ Ferrari, who is out for the season with internal injuries sustained in a car wreck.
With the win, Oklahoma surged ahead on the scoreboard with a 13-7 advantage with four matches remaining.
Luke Surber was able to chip away at that disadvantage at heavyweight with his rematch with Josh Heindselman – who received the loudest boos from the Cowboy crowd that remembered it was he and Ferrari who got into a scuffle following Bedlam in Norman.
With Ferrari holding up his phone to document the match from the OSU corner of the mat, Surber scored the only offensive points of the match to claim a 4-2 decision.
“He (Ferrari) is real supportive. I feed off his energy a little bit,” Surber said.
Oklahoma State was suddenly down three points heading into the final three matches, each of which it was favored to win based on rankings.
However, as in all sports rivalries, the rankings have to be thrown out.
No. 32-ranked Joey Prata scored a third-period takedown of seventh-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni to secure a 4-1 decision over the Oklahoma State sophomore and set up a must-win situation in the final two matches of the dual.
With Oklahoma State now trailing by six points, the Cowboys would have to win the final two – and get at least one bonus point – to extend their winning streak over their Bedlam rivals.
Daton Fix did both in a rematch of the Big 12 championship a year ago against Oklahoma’s Anthony Madrigal – in a match Fix also needed to get a bonus point to give OSU the league title outright, but he failed to do.
Fix came out with a pair of takedowns in the first period and had a reversal in the second to give himself a chance at the bonus point heading into the final frame. The two-time NCAA finalist scrapped to get two takedowns and with the riding time bonus made it a 12-4 major decision.
“I didn’t want that same thing to happen again, so it was personal for me to go out there and get a major decision,” Fix said. “I needed to for myself and for the team. It was kind of like, ‘I’ve gotta put the team on my back and get that major decision for the team.’ And that’s what I did.”
But it wasn’t over quite yet.
The Cowboys then had to rely on true freshman Carter Young, wrestling in his second Bedlam dual – and his first inside Gallagher-Iba Arena – to deliver the knockout blow.
And he did just that right out of the gate.
Young managed to get three takedowns in the first period to establish himself in the 141-pound match.
“We needed someone to go out and score three takedowns, we needed somebody that followed up with a major decision (with the mindset of) ‘We’re winning this dual meet!’” Smith said. “And if I had to sum this whole thing up, that’s what he showed. A young guy showed the team – both him and Daton. … I just loved that he just said, ‘Oklahoma State is winning this dual meet tonight! Let me show you how to do it!’”
The Stillwater High product followed with a takedown in each of the final two periods to get his own major decision, punctuating the dual win with an 11-3 victory.
And after the dual, Young admitted the pressure was off when he saw the team’s leader secure that bonus point in the match prior to his.
“I like the pressure, I like having to be challenged, but it definitely helped that (Fix) got the major – was a little less stress on me,” Young said. “But you know, Daton’s Daton, so I figured he would, so I wasn’t too worried about it.”
Speaking on the injuries to Sheets and Wittlake, Smith said Sheets could have wrestled if needed – though he believes the result at the weight would have been similar – and should be good to go in a few days, so his postseason is not at risk.
However, Smith wasn’t as committal on the status of Wittlake, who was grabbing at his left knee when injured Friday night.
“It’s been kind of an odd year with these injuries,” Smith said. “You just learn to move past them quickly. If you sit around and pout and talk about what you don’t have, you’re going to find out that you have nothing.”
Oklahoma State will have two weeks to figure out his health, and that of any other wrestlers in the lineup, while trying to fine-tune things before the postseason.
The Cowboys will be off from competition until they travel to Tulsa for the two-day Big 12 Conference Championships at the BOK Center, which will be held March 5-6.
“You don’t sit back and you don’t wait,” Smith said. “You’re not going to tiptoe around, it’s going to take hard work in the next two weeks – it’s nothing that we haven’t been doing, but it’s going to be hard work.”
