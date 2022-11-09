Countless rounds of applause and heartfelt speeches resonated off Stillwater High’s gym walls on Wednesday afternoon.
In the middle of all the action sat 12 student-athletes, all of whom put pen to paper on their national letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.
“We’re sending kids all over the state and all over the country,” said Stillwater football coach Tucker Barnard, who doubled as the athletic director for a decade before Brian Warwick took over this year. “It’s not always, like, Power 5 schools, you know? But there’s places out there to play, and there’s places out there where you can get your college paid for and keep doing what you wanna do.”
The Stillwater softball program was represented by Maggie Glasgow (Northern Oklahoma College), Cashia Herber (Pittsburg State) and Kaylee Linsenmeyer (Central Oklahoma).
Volleyball’s lone signee was Emma Clements (Emporia State), while girls basketball also had one signee in Jacey Crawford (Harding University), and boys soccer did as well with Kade Stevens (Northern Oklahoma College).
Wrestling had a trio sign to stay in Stillwater with Aaron Heeg, Cael Hughes and Sam Smith all planning to attend Oklahoma State. And baseball was also represented by three student-athletes in Barrett Morgan (Cowley College), Josh Wulfer (Midland Junior College) and Anthony Smith (Seminole Junior College).
“I don’t know what made me nostalgic today, but I got a little nostalgic about today because when I got here 12 years ago, we just did it at lunchtime while lunch was going on,” Barnard said. “We started doing this 11 years ago. ... This is the biggest group we’ve ever had at one signing.”
Softball’s Maggie Glasgow was sure of one thing at the conclusion of the Lady Pioneers’ season roughly a month ago. She had a message to leave behind for the underclassmen in the moments following Stillwater’s loss to Owasso in regionals.
“I would just tell them to play every game like it’s your last game,” Glasgow said on Oct. 7. “You never know what’s gonna happen.”
Wednesday afternoon showed that Glasgow doesn’t have to worry about that day coming anytime soon, nor do Cash Herber and Kaylee Linsenmeyer. All three of them sat next to each other and signed to play at the next level.
Glasgow is headed to Northern Oklahoma College, Herber will make her way north to attend Pittsburg State, and Linsenmeyer will be a hop, skip and jump away at Central Oklahoma.
“I think it’s really great for us,” Glasgow said on Wednesday. “It just shows our program is doing great things and producing great women.”
The Stillwater baseball program has built a trove of alumni over the year, including now-St. Louis Cardinals base coach Matt Holliday and his son, Jackson, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
And that list grew longer with Barrett Morgan, Josh Wulfer and Anthony Smith signing to further their baseball careers, making them the 45th, 46th and 47th Pioneers to play after high school.
Wulfer is new to the program and ready to make his Stillwater debut in the spring, but Morgan and Smith are happy to have shared that moment with each other on Wednesday afternoon.
“Me and Barrett are gonna be some really big arms,” Smith said, surrounded by family. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun this year. We’ve been knowing each other for a long time now, so I feel like (this spring) is gonna be a good time.”
Smith, who’s headed down the road to Seminole Junior College, is hoping this is just the beginning for him. It’s the first stepping stone, he said, and he’s looking to take another step forward in the spring.
“I plan on making it big someday, hopefully,” Smith said. “I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to last year. It was hard. But I pushed through it, got through it and got better. It’ll be fun.”
These days fulfill lifelong dreams for the athlete in each person, and this one making a once-impossible dream finally come to fruition for volleyball’s Emma Clements, who signed to play at Emporia State University on Wednesday.
It makes her think of just a handful of years ago, when she watched her older sister, Orianna, sign to Emporia as well.
“I always had that dream where I was like, ‘I want that to be me,’” Clements said.
Clements has played volleyball for a while, including the past four years as a Pioneers, but she’s looking forward to her freshman year. For the first time ever, she’ll finally be on the same team – and in the same school – as her older sister, Orianna.
“That’s, like, an out-of-world experience,” said Clements, who’s five years younger than her sister. “I don’t think there’s words to describe it. You know, family’s so important, and to have that time with not only being sister, but teammates too, it’s crazy.”
While all 12 of them will be missed around the halls of Stillwater High, the gym full of family, coaches and teammates that came to watch can’t wait to watch them from afar. and that includes Barnard, who’s now sending off one of his last classes from his time as athletic director.
“I feel like we have a responsibility to prepare ’em,” Barnard said. “I think we do a good job of that. … It’s pretty exciting.”
