NORMAN – Kelly Maxwell cruised through the first two innings, but the game slowed to a crawl as she faced Jana Johns in the third.
Johns, Oklahoma’s third baseman, drove Maxwell’s pitch count up while the crowd’s noise intensified at Marita Hynes Field. After several foul balls, Johns capped the lengthy at-bat with a single to center field, giving the top-ranked Sooners their first hit against the Oklahoma State softball team.
That was all OU needed to kick-start its offense.
The Sooners rolled past the Cowgirls, 7-1, in the Bedlam series opener Thursday night in Norman. As the series approached, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski recognized OU’s abilities to turn small opportunities into a large advantage, and he saw that happen as the No. 7 Cowgirls’ mishaps stacked up.
“I think the disappointing thing is we had three miscues, and it really led to a lot of their firepower,” Gajewski said. “We just can’t do that against these guys. We’ve kind of hung our hat on pitching and defense all year, and they’ve kind of let us down a little bit here.”
OSU (38-10 overall, 14-2 Big 12 Conference) botched a double-play attempt, loading the bases in the fourth inning. Instead of stopping the damage, Maxwell, OSU’s redshirt junior ace pitcher, walked in two runs. In the fifth, OU catcher Lynnsie Elam reached base when senior shortstop Kiley Naomi bobbled a grounder, and Elam ran home on a wild pitch.
Those blunders allowed the Sooners (46-1, 15-1) to extend their lead, but the turning point had arrived in the third inning.
Maxwell (15-3), OSU’s right-handed starter who delivered 138 pitches, needed 33 to escape the third. Johns’ at-bat, which involved 12 pitches, allowed the Sooners to take the momentum.
“She hammered that ball, and I was watching their dugout,” Gajewski said. “...When she was fouling those balls off, and they were good pitches, I was watching their dugout fighting with her, and I was like, ‘That’s championship right there.’ That’s what championship-type teams do, and they were locked in on every pitch, every fight.”
OU continued that trend after Johns cranked the single to center field. Rylie Boone's line drive to second base brought up the second out, but second baseman Brianna Evans' off-target throw to first kept Johns on base instead of ending the inning.
With two outs, Jayda Coleman singled to center. Jocelyn Alo’s RBI single brought in OU’s first run, and sophomore second baseman Tiare Jennings followed with a three-RBI home run, extending the Sooners’ lead to 4-0.
Facing one powerful batter after another, Maxwell struck out four but gave up six hits and six walks.
“Maxwell is an outstanding pitcher, and there is just no doubt about it,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We have been working really hard to prepare for their pitching staff, and it’s been a lot of hard work. I was really proud of this offense today because I think we pressed her a bit, and that was just the plan.”
OU added all of its runs in two-out situations. The Cowgirls couldn’t match the Sooners’ efficiency in critical moments – freshman ace Jordy Bahl (21-1) limited OSU to four hits. Winning pitcher Bahl, who threw six strikeouts and walked no one, didn’t surrender a run until the fifth inning.
After senior center fielder Chyenne Factor hit a single to right field, Chelsea Alexander pinch ran for her and took a round trip to home plate. Alexander reached second on a wild pitch and crossed home on super-senior third baseman Sydney Pennington’s RBI single.
Pennington gave the Cowgirls a spark of hope, but they couldn’t build on it. Bahl put an exclamation point on her dominant game, striking out Karli Petty and Pennington in the seventh inning to seal OU’s victory.
Although the Cowgirls had a tough start to the series, the possibility of upsetting the top-ranked Sooners – and robbing them of their 10th-straight regular-season Big 12 title – hasn’t faded. OSU faces OU again at 6 p.m. Friday in Norman and closes the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Gajewski said Morgan Day is the starting pitcher for game two, and Miranda Elish’s pitching status is “day to day.” Elish, OSU’s designated hitter in the series opener, has been dealing with a tendon injury in her bicep.
Regardless of Elish’s availability, Gajewski said the Cowgirls need to clean up their defense.
“It’s coachable stuff, so it’s stuff that we can manage,” Gajewski said. “That’s good. It’s just disappointing because you want to go out here and play well. Good news is, we get to bounce back and go at them again (Friday) night.”
