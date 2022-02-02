John Smith gave a brief update on AJ Ferrari during his normal Wednesday press conference.
“AJ is getting better every day,” the Oklahoma State wrestling coach said. “Obviously still some soreness in some areas, but he’s up and around.
“He’s been to Gallagher-Iba Arena. He’s getting treatment here – our medical staff has done a great job with him. He seems to be doing really well. What that means, I don’t know. Every day seems to help him, as you would expect.”
Smith didn’t go as far as saying Ferrari wouldn’t be able to be back on the mat this year to defend his national championship at 197 pounds, but reiterated there is still a lot to figure out in terms of Ferrari’s health just over a week removed from his car wreck.
“It just takes time. I think some of the things we were concerned with early on … are getting better, so we didn’t know how severe some of the areas that he had some real pain in were,” Smith said. “All I can say is they’re getting better. I don’t have any idea if there’s some damage done, we haven’t really focused on that.
“We took X-rays of him and we know that his bones are good and those types of things are good, but ligaments and things like that, we haven’t gotten an MRI. We’re just slowly taking it one day at a time and getting him healthy and giving him a chance to maybe compete sometime before the season ends – though that may not happen.”
Gavin Stika has been wrestling for the Cowboys in Ferrari’s place in the starting lineup. He went 1-1 over the past weekend – winning his dual debut before losing to a top-20 wrestler from Iowa State.
The challenge will be even greater this weekend for Stika with South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan being ranked No. 12 at the weight, while Sunday’s road dual will feature ninth-ranked Rocky Elam from Missouri.
