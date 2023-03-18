TULSA – It has been a daunting time for John Smith.
Not only has he had to navigate a unique era in the history of college wrestling due to athletes across the country getting an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, but the program itself has been fraught with turmoil on and off the mat.
And so with his team finishing outside the top 10 for the second season in a row – the first time ever in the storied of Oklahoma State wrestling – and having its worst finish (18th) in program history, the question of his future was posed to him following Saturday morning’s medal matches in which the Cowboys lost both bouts.
“I take it a day at a time, a year at a time,” Smith said. “I think I’ll be back, I don’t know that for sure – they may can my ass, I don’t know.”
A season ago, the team suddenly found itself without the program’s only individual national champion in the past six years when A.J. Ferrari was involved in a car wreck that knocked him out for the remainder of the season.
By the middle of the summer break, Ferrari was no longer part of the team and was embroiled in legal issues stemming from sexual assault allegations.
With his departure from the program, so too was gone his younger brother, Anthony, who was one of the top national recruits expected to have a chance to start this season. But he too found himself facing legal issues.
But if the program’s all-time winningest coach in duals is given the courtesy of making the final decision of whether he will be heading the program again next season – after having won five team national championships during his tenure, with the last being in 2006 – looking forward will have to weigh heavily.
Oklahoma State is due to have one of the top signing classes in the country coming in this offseason, though.
Anchored by three of the top-25 prospects in the class led by No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler Christian Carroll – projected to wrestle at heavyweight, a weight Oklahoma State has managed to get just one All-American in the past seven national tournaments.
Also signed is top-ranked 182-pounder Brayden Thompson, who is ranked No. 3 pound-for-pound in the graduating class. He was also a member of the Junior World team last summer.
And local flavor Cael Hughes, who was ranked No. 22 in the class by FloWrestling, is coming off an undefeated high school career – becoming just the sixth wrestler in the storied history of Oklahoma wrestling to have such an achievement.
“It takes some off time to reevaluate everything,” Smith reiterated. “You just had a tournament you know wasn’t good, and you hoped for more. So you say things and you do things based on that. So I plan on being back.”
According to the legendary head coach, retirement was on his mind once before in his coaching career – but that it was nearly half a lifetime again for the Cowboy wrestling coach who just capped his 32nd season running the program.
“After a season, you really evaluate a lot of things every year,” Smith said. “I think after my 15th season, I was thinking about retiring, and for some reason I didn’t – and now we are here 16-17 years later.
“And I’m not kidding you, I almost did it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.