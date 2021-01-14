John Smith has seen many former Oklahoma State wrestlers leading college wrestling programs as coaches.
But Sunday’s will be a little different.
When Smith takes his Cowboys to Little Rock, Arkansas, he will be squaring off against a ex-Cowboy who didn’t take over the reins of a program with history – or even one who had a roster or arena when he first took over.
Neil Erisman, a 2011 graduate of Oklahoma State, has had to build the Little Rock wrestling program from the ground up since being named the inaugural head coach of the burgeoning wrestling program in June 2018.
“He’s done a nice job,” Smith said. “… I think he’s done a good job of putting it together. There’s been a real commitment to getting that program started – real commitment and pretty impressive how quickly they’ve become pretty competitive.”
Erisman spent time as an assistant coach for Stillwater High, and previously as an assistant for former Cowboy and Olympic medalist Coleman Scott at North Carolina before taking the job at Little Rock.
“Grateful for Coach Smith and all he’s done for me and our program!” Erisman tweeted in reply to a News Press tweet about Smith’s comments.
The former Cowboy wrestler, and the athletic department at UALR, worked to get funding for a wrestling center – the Greg L. Hatcher Wrestling Center, a 16,000 square foot facility in which OSU will face Little Rock and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a pair of duals Sunday – just in time for the program’s inaugural season in 2019.
And as the process for a facility was underway, Erisman and his staff, which now includes former Cowboy wrestler Chandler Rogers in his first year with the Trojans staff, had to begin building a roster from scratch for a program competing in the Pac-12 Conference.
“He’s picked up a few transfers that gives him an upper class,” Smith said. “I think he understands he doesn’t want to start with a freshman class and take it all the way through, but needs seniors and juniors and sophomores graduating every year. He’s done a pretty good job of putting it together.”
And the timing of the program’s creation proved just as valuable for Oklahoma State, especially with the ebb and flow of a pandemic-driven athletic season.
According to Smith, Little Rock came to the rescue this week to ensure Oklahoma State had opponents to wrestle in just the second weekend of the new season.
“It’s good for us, it’s an opportunity for us,” Smith said. “We were supposed to have a conference team come in this week, and it fell through about a month ago, and unfortunately we were sitting there without competition this week, and good thing we have Little Rock – we needed it.”
The proximity to Oklahoma State isn’t only a benefit for the Cowboys in getting to compete with another Division I program – with Bedlam rival Oklahoma and Missouri being the only other DI programs within Oklahoma or the surrounding states.
It has also turned into a landing spot for OSU wrestlers who are looking to improve their chance at being in the staring lineup, as several ex-Cowboys have recently transferred across the state line to wrestle at Little Rock.
Triston Wills, a redshirt freshman from Derby, Kansas, who redshirted at OSU last season, is the starting 174-pound wrestler for the Trojans.
And while some college coaches may not like to talk about the possibility of athletes transferring out of a program, Smith – who is only allowed 10 scholarships in wrestling – envisions Little Rock as a likely landing spot for other Cowboys who may be able to blossom more with the upstart program.
“He’ll get more,” Smith said. “We definitely want to help him every way we can, not that we want to lose anybody. But it’s darn sure nice having a team, another Division I team, that’s close, too. So definitely put some energy in trying to help him build that program.”
