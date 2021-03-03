Wrestling is growing as a female sport in the United States, including in Oklahoma – which held its first official high school state girls wrestling tournament last week.
And with Oklahoma State having the greatest traditional men’s program in college wrestling, there has been speculation about whether that might lead to a women’s program since the NCAA recently added the sport to its list of Emerging Sports of Women.
On Wednesday, Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith increased any hype about the prospects by commenting on the potential of a women’s program at Oklahoma State.
“Oklahoma State is in talks, we’re talking about it right now,” the wrestling legend said. “I’m not a person to probably say anything other than we’ve had talks about it, it’s definitely on the radar.
“And we’ll talk through the process of seeing if it’s something that Oklahoma State athletics department wants to add. I’ll just say that we definitely have visited about it several times.”
Women’s college wrestling in Oklahoma wouldn’t be a novel concept.
Oklahoma City University has had a women’s program for nearly 15 years – winning four Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association championships.
But for the girls wrestling in Oklahoma, having a Division I program the likes of Oklahoma State with the men’s history, could be a driving force for the growth of the sport at the youth and high school levels.
For years now, when Oklahoma State wrestling hosted youth summer camps, there has typically been a group of females mixed in among the large contingent of young male wrestlers looking to improve their technique.
And for Oklahoma native Daton Fix, who grew up idolizing the OSU wrestling program to eventually become the leader of the program, the idea of Oklahoma State creating a destination for young female wrestlers in the state is a massive positive.
“It will give them something to work towards, and it’ll just help them set goals and reach goals, and doing that it’ll help them progress the sport of wrestling,” Fix said. “There’s this little girl that just started her first year of wrestling from my hometown of Sand Springs – I think her name is Bailey Copeland – and she won two state titles in her first year. If Oklahoma State ended up getting the program and she had the opportunity to grow up and have a goal of, ‘I want to go to Oklahoma State and represent them,’ I think that’d be awesome for her.”
Obviously, the future of a women’s wrestling program at Oklahoma State wouldn’t come to fruition that soon.
The OSU athletic department, as most college athletic department across the country, are having their budgets squeezed pretty tightly by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But it doesn’t appear that the prospect of women’s wrestling has been completely removed from the radar of colleges.
“I think (the pandemic) probably put the brakes on, in a lot of ways, women’s program for just a moment,” Smith said. “But not long, I’ll say that. I think that as we come out of this, I think women’s wrestling has a real opportunity of growth.”
