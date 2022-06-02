The Elish sisters are good at sharing.
Miranda Elish, a senior pitcher on the Oklahoma State softball team, is five years older than Madi Elish, a freshman pitcher at the University of Arizona. They grew up splitting time in their unfinished basement that, with a pitching circle on the ground and plywood on the walls to prevent damage, transformed into a softball training facility.
Thursday night, the Elish sisters will have shared something they’ve never shared: a field.
As Madi entered high school, Miranda had already graduated and begun her collegiate career at Oregon. That was usually the case, age separating the girls just enough to keep them on separate teams. But the additional “COVID year” of eligibility granted to Miranda kept the chance at a dream – or nightmare, depending on who you ask – matchup alive.
The Women’s College World Series has pulled Madi from Tucson, Miranda from Stillwater and the rest of the Elish family from Crown Point, Indiana, to Oklahoma City. OSU and Arizona square off the first day of the tournament.
“We’re just going to go out there and play our game and it’s really cool for my family, everything my parents have done for us to get here and just hope that they enjoy watching it,” Miranda said prior to the game. “My mom’s going to be a mess I’m sure, but yeah, it’s going to be cool.”
Madi stopped by the OSU hotel on Monday to see Miranda for the first time since winter break. They talked about life, just catching up. Madi said it is hard being away from each other for so long, but she got used to not having her big sister around as Miranda began college.
Madi is used to the labels that come with being a younger sibling.
“I definitely think at times it was hard, like when people maybe referred to me as, ‘Miranda’s sister,’” Madi said. “I think it’s awesome having my older sister be one of the best pitchers in college softball, but it was hard sometimes.”
Casey Elish, Miranda and Madi’s dad, said part of the reason Madi turned down Oregon to play at Arizona was so she could forge her own path. At Arizona, Madi chose to wear number 19, her birthday, rather than the number her mom, Dawn, wore in high school and the number Miranda sports, 40.
Softball hasn’t been the main point of the siblings’ conversations this week. Madi said it’s not as if they shy away from the topic. After all, it’s just the same game they love to play. The focal point of the talks just hasn’t been the WCWS game on national television that will inevitably send one team spiraling into the loser’s bracket, but there is an underlying understanding.
Both sisters want to advance at the other’s expense.
“It was just good to see her,” Miranda said. “There’s really no tension. We’ve always been competitive with each other so it’s really nothing new. She thinks they’re going to win; I think we’re going to win.”
It’s toughest on the ones caught in the middle of the matchup. Casey said he tried to get seats for his family in the middle of the stadium but had to settle for two on the OSU side and two on the Arizona side. They will be wearing custom T-shirts bearing the logos of both schools.
Casey said he told Miranda, a left-handed hitter, where she can expect to see pitches from the Arizona pitching staff. But he also told Miranda he was letting Madi know he shared the information, so there will be time for the Wildcats to form a new game plan.
“I told (the family) they don’t have to make it fair,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “They can all be on our side, but we’ll see where that goes.”
Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe played against her sister, Paige, at the 2006 WCWS and gets to watch her rising star pitcher do the same.
“That’s just so cool to see a family go through, and they must be really proud, and they’re going to have a lot of, probably, anxiety to go with it,” Lowe said. “It’s less about softball and more about family. I think it’s cool.”
Madi can only guess what it will be like to gaze across the field and see her sister, someone she looks up to as a person and pitcher, who is the last person she thought she’d share a field with.
“I’m just going to be like, is this real? Like, am I really playing against her right now? and then at this level in the World Series, I mean, it’s like what are the odds? You know? I think it’s really cool,” Madi said. “And I’m excited. I’m really excited.”
