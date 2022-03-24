Devin Harper planted one foot on the practice field’s OSU logo as he crouched in a runner’s stance, waiting among the vivid orange cones that dotted the turf.
Several yards behind Harper, fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez stood and watched. Harper sprang up from the turf and swiftly weaved around the cones, continuing to showcase his NFL-ready skillset during the Oklahoma State football team’s annual Pro Day.
Harper, who arrived at OSU from Karns High in Tennessee and spent five seasons plus a redshirt year with the Cowboys, might have surprised some people Thursday morning in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. Rodriguez wasn’t one of them. After forming a familylike bond as the Cowboys’ super-senior starting linebackers, Harper and Rodriguez trained together in Arizona, persistently working toward opportunities to impress NFL scouts.
Rodriguez received an invitation to the NFL Combine. Harper did not. When OSU’s Pro Day rolled around, Harper had a chance to show scouts what they had been missing in Indianapolis.
“He should have been at the combine,” Rodriguez said. “So it was just one of those things where I was like, ‘Hey man, it’s Pro Day, you’re gonna blow it up,’ and his numbers are going to be up there with everybody else.”
In the weight room at Boone Pickens Stadium, Harper, who checked in at 6-feet and 1/4 inch, recorded a vertical of 40.5 inches to lead all Cowboys at Pro Day. At the indoor training center, he logged an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.44.
If Harper had attended the combine, his vertical would have tied for fourth among all participants.
Harper has relied on patience throughout his career, and when his time arrives, he capitalizes. His mother, Alacia Harper, knows his determination well. After driving 12 hours from Tennessee to support him on Pro Day, Alacia eagerly watched from the practice field’s sideline and said she prays her elder son’s dream will come true.
“I’m going to stay positive because he is so faithful,” Alacia said.
For five seasons, Harper anticipated the day when he could secure a spot atop OSU’s depth chart, overcoming injuries and sticking with his goals to assume his starting role in his last year of eligibility.
“It gave him more drive, no doubt,” Alacia said. “No doubt at all, more drive. He was more eager. He had something to prove, that kind of attitude, and he did well last season.”
The statistics back up his mother’s praise. Harper racked up a team-second 96 tackles during the past season, ranking behind only Rodriguez’s 123 stops. In retrospect, the Cowboys should have played Harper more, coach Mike Gundy said Monday.
Harper said the sentiment is meaningful, but the past is behind him.
“At the end of the day, I just had to make the best out of my opportunity,” Harper said. “And that’s why I stayed here at the end of the day, and I did it this year, what I wanted to do the whole time. It was just a matter of time.”
Harper carried that energy into Pro Day with lofty expectations – literally.
On his first vertical attempt, he fixed his eyes on the top of the measuring device, leaped and reached the highest prong, so strength coach Rob Glass raised the bar. The second time, Harper evoked hearty cheers from his teammates as he ascended to the 40.5 mark.
“It was a sense of relief, for sure,” Harper said. “The first jump, I was like, ‘OK, yeah, we getting there,’ and then when I did it again, I was like, ‘Yeah, we got it, man.’ It’s all I could ask for.”
When the Cowboys moved to the bench press, Rodriguez, the super-senior from Wagoner, had his turn to wow the spectators with a team-high 36 reps.
Harper and Rodriguez established themselves as OSU’s dynamic linebacker duo, and they are often in sync. Harper compared Rodriguez and himself to twin brothers, but they don’t quarrel as often as some siblings do – they had “no problems” when they shared a house, Harper said.
Staying in Arizona after the Fiesta Bowl, they reflected on their time at OSU and prepared for the future, training day after day with encouragement from each other. When they returned to their familiar campus in Stillwater, the results of that constant work became clear.
Harper might have missed the combine, but he always kept himself poised for his moment, ready to take off at full speed like he did during his combine drills.
And Rodriguez is always there, believing in Harper in spite of the doubters.
“When I didn’t get the (combine) invite, it kind of hurt,” Harper said. “But it just added fuel to the fire at the end of the day. And I just had to go out there and show what I had, what I could do on Pro Day, which is what I did.”
