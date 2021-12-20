Rampant speculation regarding Tucker Barnard’s status as the Stillwater Public Schools athletic director has circulated within the community and emerged as a topic on a local radio station.
When the News Press sent an email Monday to Barry Fuxa, PR and communications coordinator at SPS, he couldn’t offer information.
“Stillwater Public Schools cannot release any information related to personnel due to confidentiality requirements,” Fuxa said.
Although the News Press was not able to confirm any of the sources of speculation, Trace Morgan, Barnard’s attorney, provided a statement Monday afternoon.
“Tucker is back at work and excited for the start of spring sports,” Morgan said in his statement.
Barnard has held his athletic director position for more than a decade while also serving as head football coach. In winter 2011, SPS hired Barnard to coach football with the intention of naming him athletic director after Butch Lingenfelter retired. Barnard became Lingenfelter’s successor in summer 2011.
