Two weeks after the fact, Avery Littlefield hasn’t let it slip her mind.
Littlefield, a junior swimmer at Stillwater High, was ready to start the day off right at the OSSAA Class 6A State Championship Meet on Feb. 17. And then it quickly went awry – or could have.
In the very first event on the day of finals, Stillwater’s 200-yard medley relay team, which Littlefield is a part of, was disqualified.
“That is kind of what I remember,” Littlefield said. “I was just upset about what happened.”
It could’ve halted every bit of momentum she carried into the finals from the prelims the day before. It could’ve put a damper on what was still ahead that day. It could’ve split the pavement of her road to redemption.
It didn’t do any of those things, though.
Littlefield turned her attention to the 50-meter freestyle, an event she won to cap both her freshman and sophomore campaigns.
She prayed, as she does before every race. She wailed on her arms, something she said she’s heard increases muscle flow but mainly hypes her up. And right before settling into the blocks, she reminded herself of Philippians 4:13, a Bible verse that says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Not too long after – 23 seconds and 9 milliseconds, to be exact – she had set a new personal best, broke her own school record and captured a third-straight state title in the event.
“It’s just fun to watch her be successful,” Stillwater swimming coach Angela Knott said. “I know she puts in a lot of effort and a lot of time in the water and outside of the water trying to better her stroke and her times.”
But Littlefield wasn’t done there.
Within the next 30 minutes, she had done it again, finishing the 100-meter freestyle with a first-place time of 50.71 seconds. She had, again, set a new personal best and broke her own school record.
That was the triumph Littlefield had been chasing for the past year. After winning the event as a freshman, narrowly finishing second as a sophomore wasn’t good enough. So, she let that push her through the offseason.
“Every time I was swimming one of those long distances that you don’t wanna put yourself through, I was just thinking, ‘You know, I have to reach my goals this season,’” Littlefield said. “I don’t wanna take another disappointment. I just wanna do my best.”
“It’s a mental game you have to play with yourself to be able to get in (the water) and put in the work day after day after day,” Knott said. “These swimmers have to. They can’t take too many days off where they’re not having some kind of physical exertion, especially in the water.”
The back-to-back wins, which were both within a second of breaking records set in 2008, let her know that it was possible to swim in college. She had been searching for the numbers to prove that to herself, and she had found them.
Most rewarding of all, though, is that she had blown through multiple roadblocks, similar to a swimmer disqualifying in one event and proceeding to win two state titles later the same day.
That, Littlefield said, was more rewarding than anything she could have done in the water, and it’s because of one particular thing that she had been fighting through during the three months prior to that moment.
She lost her mother, Diana, in October.
“Getting over that was one of the hardest things that I’ve had to go through,” Littlefield said. “But the support system that I’ve had here – was so crazy to realize that there are so many people here for me. Just, getting through meets, and knowing that they’re there cheering for me even though she can’t be.”
Littlefield isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon. The very things that have pushed her through the toughest of times will continue to push her through sectionals next weekend with her travel team, American Energy Swim Club from Edmond.
That’ll be her last meet for the winter season before taking a brief break and getting ready for the summer, when she wants to qualify for nationals in California, and when she wants to finally commit to a college program.
“I hope to go on a few visits and then make my decision from there,” Littlefield said. “Then I’ll just see what else this year has in for me.”
