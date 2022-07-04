The tournament ended, and the storytelling began.
Anglers at Lake McMurtry’s annual CATCHAPALOOZA fishing tournament docked their boats and gathered around the scale that weighed their prized catches. Anglers don’t wait around after a tournament quietly.
One shared the story of struggling to reel in a catch only to realize it was a Walmart plastic bag parachuting through the water. Another told about the time he thought he hooked a large fish and was disappointed to see a turtle on the end of the line.
It was almost a bummer when the storytelling and friendly banter was interrupted by the announcement sharing which team won.
Each team was allowed to weigh five fish. Team Too Much Good’s catch totaled 7 pounds, 3 ounces, the largest haul of the day.
Jerimy Brown, one of Too Much Good’s three anglers, came in with a strategy to cast in the shallow areas. After all, that’s where he had success when he fished on Saturday. The team had to call an audible, though, as Brown said the fish were more out in the open today.
Brown has been fishing in the Stillwater area since he was 5 years old, but he still got a rush from participating in the CATCHAPALOOZA.
“In a tournament you do focus a little bit more; your competitive juices start flowing,” Brown said.
The competitive juices were flowing as Brown put two medals around his neck. The medals, with red, white and blue straps fitting for Independence Day, told everyone he was on the winning team in the boating division and had also caught the largest fish of the day, a 3-pound, 4-ounce bass.
Brown joked with Tony Halford, a member of the second-place Three Amigos, that he was going to wear his medals to sleep. Halford responded, saying he would go home and glue the first-place trophy he won last year to the bow of his boat for all to see.
Friendly banter score even.
James Halford, Tony’s brother, was one of the Three Amigos wearing custom T-Shirts made for the occasion. Green and bearing the phrase, “Rippin’ Lips and Weighin’ Fish since 1776” around a bass on an American flag, the shirts showed from a mile away the team bonds were strong.
James said he has made the CATCHAPALOOZA a tradition, and he has come out the last seven years, often bringing James and Roger Cox, James’ father-in-law.
“I enjoy spending time with my brother,” James said. “We fish a lot. And that's kind of the time that we get together.”
Eight teams entered the tournament. Families of four, roommates, husbands and wives were all part of the tournament that has its proceeds go to funding the lake. On the shore at the end of the five hours of fishing, there was a motto shared by all.
“Any day with fish isn’t a bad day,” Halford said.
