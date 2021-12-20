When COVID-19 originally spread across the globe in early 2020, it brought a complete halt to the sports world.
At all levels of sports, adjustments were made to try to get back to a level of normalcy or at least some symbolism of a sports presence.
However, the latest variant – Omicron – has put the sports world back in the spotlight heading into the winter season.
In the NFL, a large swath of positive cases were reported this past week that led to the postponement of one game.
It has also impacted college athletics.
Last week, Cornell athletics were completely shut down – along with its campus.
It has made a local impact, as well.
Over the weekend, the USC men’s basketball team had to cancel its scheduled game in Oklahoma City against the Oklahoma State squad due to COVID protocols in place for the Trojans. Tulsa – which was supposed to face North Texas as part of the doubleheader at the Paycom Center in OKC – also announced Monday they were canceling their game “in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
It was also reported Monday afternoon by the O’Colly that Cowboy sophomore guard Donovan Williams posted in his Snapchat story that he had tested positive for COVID.
On Monday, the OSU women’s team had to cancel its home game against North Texas due to their own COVID outbreak on the team.
With the increasing numbers and its impact on sports, Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy is also becoming concerned as he runs a program with over 100 kids – not to mention the support staff within the program – as they come down the final stretch of the season.
“I’m concerned with what’s happening right now, to be honest with you,” Gundy said Monday prior to the team’s latest practice before the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. “Very selfishly, we hit a home run with getting through football because we all know that needs to happen to keep people afloat financially. But I’m a little concerned with what’s going on right now with these numbers that you’re hearing about.”
The Cowboy coach did not identify any increase in protocols to try to prevent a potential spread within the program, but he did reiterate that a large number of people within the program are vaccinated – back in the fall he stated it was in the 90 percent range.
“We’re all trying to do the best we can to stay away from each other … I don’t get around my own kids because that’s where I got it last time,” Gundy said. “Kids don’t pay attention to these kinds of things. … I’m trying to stay away from people, we’re talking to them about it with our staff.”
He also was uneasy about preventing his players from going home for the holidays as a way to stave off a potential outbreak leading into the New Year’s Six Bowl, with the team due to arrive in Arizona on Sunday.
“I don’t get many calls from moms any more, but if I tell them that I’m not sending their kid home, and then I get to go home, I have a time with that,” Gundy said.
The rising COVID cases also trickled down to the high school level.
Stillwater High’s basketball doubleheader today at Yukon was postponed, according to SHS assistant athletic director Brian Warwick, with programs from both schools having “isolated” positive cases. The games will be scheduled for a later date.
The Pioneer wrestling program is scheduled to have a road dual against Bixby during the holiday break, but according to Warwick, the Dec. 29 meeting is still on, as of now.
