Former Morrison coach enjoying success of past players

Former coach Dennis Casey, who built Morrison from a high school program that never had a winning football season into a state power and nationally-recognized program, remains proud of the program’s tradition.
Casey-led teams – 1982 to 1992 – won seven state crowns while Morrison has 14 total state titles.
He’s also proud of the coaching success of several former Morrison players who won state championships or finished as state runners-up. He resembles a proud parent.
The list includes Bret Brown, John Kerr, Tony Hawkins, Cory Bales, David Kerr and Lynn Shackelford. Combined, the group has won 15 prep state championships and finished state runner-up nine times.
They played for Casey and assistant Joe Sindelar. All played significant roles in Morrison’s success and each learned the value of hard work and coaching with integrity.
“I can’t image there are many schools with that many state championships by former players. It doesn’t get any better,” Casey said of seeing former players succeed. “It means more for them to win than for yourself to win. It’s the feelings you have with your kids.
“I’m proud of their coaching integrity. To win a state championship, it’s what you’ve done when no one is watching. The community sees the product when you win a state championship, but they have no idea what you did when no one was watching … it doesn’t just happen.
“I’m excited about them bringing that kind of joy to their communities and instilling life-long memories for their kids,” coach Casey added. “When I saw some of our kids get into coaching, it put a smile on my face.”
John Kerr, a 1989 graduate, won four state championships (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000) at Pioneer Pleasant-Vale while Brown, a star on Casey’s early teams, won state football championships as a head coach at Kremlin-Hillsdale (2000) and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (2001).
Hawkins led Weleetka to small school state championships in 2002 and 2004 while being state runner-up in 1998 and 2003. Hawkins coached for 22 years – 185-66 record – and is currently the school’s athletic director
Bales was an MHS assistant for 10 years when MHS won one title and was runner-up twice. He recently completed his 15th season as Morrison’s head coach. His teams won eight-man titles in 2005, 2006 and 2007 while winning the school’s only 11-man state championship in 2008.
Shackelford graduated from MHS in 1995 and played on four state title teams. He led Cashion to a Class A state runner-up finish last weekend, losing 20-14 to Ringling. It was Cashion’s third state runner-up finish in his 14 seasons.
David Kerr, who finished his 21st season as Pond Creek-Hunter’s head coach, recently added to Morrison’s alumni state title resume when the Panthers defeated Waynoka, 54-8, for the 2019 Class C State Championship. Kerr’s teams also won state titles in 2001 and 2002 and were state runner-up in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017.
“We won state two other years but this was the first time we were undefeated so that was special,” said Kerr, a 1992 graduate whose MHS class was the first to win four state titles. “My youngest son, Aaron, was on the team and I got to enjoy it with him.
“Coach Casey and coach Sindelar were big influences in my life and several others. When I was going to OSU, I helped coach Sindelar after coach Casey left and that’s how it evolved. I still use a lot of stuff I learned from them.
“In fact, I still use the pregame warm-up that I used when I was a high school freshman.”
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
