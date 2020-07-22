OFF THE RIM: Tecmo Bowl set the standard

It’s been debated for years – possibly decades – but it’s time to discuss what is the best sports video game of all time.
Of course, it’s a generational thing – much like the Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate. For me, Jordan is the Greatest Of All Time, but I grew up watching his Airness.
I also grew up playing the original Nintendo system before gradually moving into the Super Nintendo, N64, Nintendo Wii and the various Xbox platforms. Thus, my favorites tend to be the older games, despite the old graphics compared to today’s incredible visuals.
Right now, we’d buy a new NCAA Football game off the shelf if it were possible. It’s been too long since we’ve had a new one, and hopefully it will return in the near future.
It’s unfortunate we can’t play as Chuba Hubbard or Trevor Lawrence, or possibly take a coaching job with the Idaho Vandals and move up the ranks to turning a Power Five school into a dynasty. We need NCAA Football right now, because it was one of greatest games year in and year out during its tenure.
Yet, it doesn’t hold a candle to a few of the greatest of all time. Same goes for the Madden, NBA 2K or FIFA franchises.
I should give a disclaimer that some great games might not make this list. My memory isn’t great and some games I just haven’t played.
To begin the conversation, it seems fitting to start with possibly the greatest sports game ever made. Let’s go back to 1991 and the NES. Tecmo Super Bowl set the bar high. Technically, Tecmo Bowl might have done that a year or two earlier, but Tecmo Super Bowl was the one this writer played.
As a Raiders fan, of course I wanted to play with the silver and black. However, that was often overruled because Bo Jackson was practically a cheat code.
All you needed was eight offensive and defensive plays. It was simple, but it was perfect. The great 8-bit videoboard celebrations were classic, as was the music.
If football wasn’t your taste, then take out Tecmo Bowl, grab Mike Tyson’s Punchout (or just Punchout as I owned), blow on the cartridge and power up the NES.
This classic game introduced us to Lil Mac, a tiny fighter who trained by running near the Statue of Liberty in a pink jumpsuit. Lil Mac had lots of heart, but needed to jump to punch anyone.
The opponents could be seen as slightly insensitive because of their names, but it was a different time. If you were lucky to advance and face Iron Mike Tyson, good luck. You better be quick and avoid any punch, or it was lights out.
If you’re still looking for another NES classic, play Blades of Steel. It was a fun hockey game where you could get into fights and have to settle it with punches.
A few years later, the SNES gave us a handful of great games. Ken Griffey Jr. Baseball was one of my favorites. The home run derby side game was a blast.
On the hardcourt, NBA Jam provided us with some of the best (or at least memorable) catchphrases from any game … ever. “He’s on fire!” “Boomshakalaka!”
The SNES had many great games, but so did the short-lived N64.
NFL Blitz ring a bell?
Possibly the most fun football game ever. Definitely not realistic, but the entertainment level was off the charts. First-down-and-30. Huge, bone-crushing hits.
This is a game that needs to return, especially since football has become a bit softer with all of the rule changes. I know defensive players would agree.
Another fun one I enjoyed more than most was Mario Golf. Yelling at your opponents and playing as your favorite Mario and friends was fantastic.
As we moved into the 21st century – possibly slightly before – Tiger Woods golf became a popular game. So many great games with incredible visuals have been created in the past 20 years. Too many to mention.
Yet, the classics are still the greatest to me. Nostalgia plays a big factor, of course, but it’s a debate that will never end.
What are your favorite sports video games? Let’s have a debate. Keep it friendly, though.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
