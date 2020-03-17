The uncertainty and finality, in some cases, facing the sports world is a circumstance like none other before seen.
Less than a week ago, high school, collegiate and professional athletes were jolted by news that their winter and spring sports seasons were either suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s still difficult to absorb the impact on sports nationally and worldwide. Not to mention the financial impact on numerous entities. I felt compassion for all the collegiate and high school athletes who had their seasons, and in some cases, their careers end.
I felt for Oklahoma State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams which were involved in postseason play. For O-State’s wrestlers who had their sights set on the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
I felt for O-State’s baseball, softball, tennis, track and field squads who were entering the heart of their schedules. I was disappointed for coach Josh Holliday, his staff and Cowboy officials for the O’Brate Stadium opening cancellation.
I felt for senior right-fielder Cade Cabbiness, who was having his finest offensive season as a Cowboy. His intense, determined work ethic was evident during his days as a two-sport prep star in Bixby when I became acquainted with him.
I planned to write about the start of Big 12 Conference play, noting the preseason baseball rankings and where each team stood prior to starting league play. Here’s the preseason poll with current records – Texas Tech (16-3), OSU (13-5), TCU (11-4), Oklahoma (14-4), Texas (14-3), Baylor (10-6), West Virginia (11-5), Kansas State (10-7) and Kansas (7-10).
I felt for the Perry and Pawnee boys’ basketball teams who were hours away from playing first round OSSAA state tournament games when the plug was pulled. It’s doubtful the games will be played.
The community of Perry was excited about the Maroons playing in the state basketball tournament for the first time ever. I remember watching Maroon head coach Brandon Hight playing high school and summer baseball in Perry and was applauding his success as a coach.
Pawnee coach David Page has experienced state tournament success, winning state titles at Yale and Pawnee. His latest Black Bear squad battled throughout the playoffs to punch its state ticket. Going to state isn’t new to Pawnee, but it was for several players on the team.
I felt for Stillwater’s baseball team being unable to compete in the annual spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, as the Pioneers were molding as a team. It’s tough on these seniors, seniors on SHS’s other spring sports programs and seniors playing area sports.
It’s understandable that the health of people throughout this country and world takes top priority. Daily prayers are offered for my families, friends and people in communities throughout this state. Prayers for finding medicine to fight the virus, which is more important than losing a sports season.
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
