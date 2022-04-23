While Spencer Sanders stood on one end of the field and launched a football toward a receiver, Garret Rangel did the same on the other end.
Sanders and early enrollee Rangel simultaneously took the first reps at quarterback in 7-on-7 drills during Oklahoma State's Spring Football Finale on Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium. Then they swapped places with walk-ons Gunnar Gundy and Peyton Thompson. In the 11-on-11 portions of practice, the passers continued to rotate.
Gunnar Gundy connected with Cowboy Back Luke McEndoo, recreating a scene Stillwater High football fans saw many times at Pioneer Stadium.
Coach Mike Gundy hasn’t named a second-string quarterback behind Sanders, but he had positive takeaways about all of the potential backups.
“I thought they played well, just with the naked eye,” Gundy said. “I see most of it. Some of it I don’t see, and then obviously it looks different when I see it on tape, but I thought that they played well, I thought they competed, and I thought they handled the offense well.”
Shettron takes flight, limps to sideline
Talyn Shettron leaped and met the football in midair, securing the pass from Gunnar Gundy.
Shettron, a four-star wide receiver out of Edmond Santa Fe High School, gave the fans in Boone Pickens Stadium a preview of his talent before he suits up for his inaugural game as a Cowboy. It was his first chance to back up the hype surrounding him.
He showed off his skills, but he also had a moment of uneasiness. After his acrobatic catch, Shettron limped off the field. By the end of the spring finale, he was resting his left leg on a scooter, wheeling into the post-practice huddle with his teammates.
"He’s a high school player for the most part, and he’s out here and competing, so he’s making strides," Gundy said. "But as those guys do this, the one thing that you get concerned with is if they get beat up. Their bodies are much different at 20 than they are 18. I’m guessing he’ll be fine, but either way, I thought he made some plays.”
Early enrollee Ollie Gordon, a highly touted running back from Fort Worth, Texas, found himself in a similar situation. Gordon went down early in the practice after carrying the ball and taking a hit. When he emerged from the locker room, his left arm was in a sling.
Gundy said it was a “mild little shoulder” injury.
“If it was a game, we would’ve put him back in,” Gundy said. “But we’re not gonna do that in the spring, and he's had a good spring.”
Young defenders acclimate to college football
If the Cowboys were keeping score during spring practice, then the defense would have taken an early lead against the offense.
Junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad picked off Sanders and returned the interception for what would have been the first touchdown of the day. Muhammad and fellow junior Korie Black are emerging as OSU’s leading cornerbacks, but the guys projected to stand behind them on the depth chart need time to adjust.
“They’re doing good,” Gundy said. “They’re just young. You saw out here real early in the scrimmage, one of them got confused and turned a guy loose down the boundary over here, and we threw it for a touchdown. They dropped coverage.
"I'm almost sure that that was one of the freshmen. I’m not sure who it was, but those are the things that they have to learn and grow on."
The young corners had chances to play in front of their home crowd without the pressure of a fall Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Early enrollee Dylahn McKinney and Kale Smith, a redshirt freshman from Midwest City, got reps at cornerback.
As a defensive leader, redshirt senior lineman Tyler Lacy enjoyed the opportunities for his younger teammates.
“It’s exciting to see the guys coming up, some people firsthand, some of your own, actually on the field and actually in front of a little crowd,” Lacy said. “It’s different being in a crowd situation and actually having to hone in on the game. So it’s actually beneficial for the young guys, and it’s great to see them out here improving and going through that.”
