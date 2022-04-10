The spectators began to rise from their seats and cheer for Bryce Osmond before he left the pitcher’s mound.
As Rob Walton, Oklahoma State’s pitching coach, signaled for someone to emerge from the bullpen, the fans showed their appreciation for the sophomore starter. The standing ovation continued as Osmond approached the dugout, and he acknowledged the crowd, holding out the fabric of his bright orange jersey to emphasize the “Oklahoma State” script across the front.
Bedlam baseball holds significance to Osmond, who graduated from Jenks High near Tulsa and grew up watching multiple Cowboy pitchers dominate Oklahoma in the rivalry.
On Sunday, Osmond had his turn as the Bedlam star.
Osmond earned the win as OSU stormed past the Sooners, 9-4, to clinch the Big 12 Conference series at O’Brate Stadium. He threw eight strikeouts, matching his season high, while giving up only one run on five hits.
“I thought that was probably Bryce’s best outing in a Cowboy uniform,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.
It was also a way for Osmond to redeem himself against the Sooners. Nearly a year ago, Osmond started on the mound as OU upset OSU, 16-2, at O’Brate Stadium. Osmond tallied the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits through four innings.
“He got knocked around in this ballpark,” Holliday said. “Sometimes, you never know if an athlete’s harboring those feelings from the previous outing. I want to say today was a big step forward for him, so I’m very proud of him.”
As Osmond rolled through six innings without giving up one run, he showed no signs of his previous struggles against OU. In the top of the fifth, he struck out Wallace Clark swinging and didn’t flinch after walking Jackson Nicklaus, instead firing a throw to first base to pick Nicklaus off for the second out.
In the sixth, he fanned two batters to guide the Cowboys (23-9 overall, 7-2 Big 12 Conference) through a 1-2-3 inning.
Osmond, a right-handed pitcher, figured out the trick to limiting OU’s offense.
“I was turning some sinker two-seams, and that was playing really well for the lefties,” Osmond said. “I was throwing it off their front hip, and I could just watch them kind of freeze up.
“So that was fun to almost put that one in my back pocket. I haven’t had that pitch, and it hasn’t moved like it was, but I would like to keep that going forward.”
As Osmond commanded the defense, OSU’s early lead provided him with security.
The Cowboys jumped to a 3-0 advantage in the second inning when Nolan McLean cranked a three-RBI home run into the home bullpen in left field. OSU racked up 15 hits, and six Cowboys had more than one.
By the time Osmond returned to the mound for the seventh, OSU led 8-0 against OU (18-12, 4-5). His outing ended after Cade Horton led off with a double to right-center field. The double led to Osmond’s only earned run – it allowed Horton to cross home after Dillon Marsh replaced Osmond.
“There’s some pitches that you want to get back,” Osmond said. “But after six scoreless (innings), it’s hard to complain.”
After the Cowboys surrendered three runs in the seventh, Roman Phansalkar, a junior pitcher out of Heritage Hall High, entered the game to stabilize OSU’s defense in the eighth. Phansalkar and the Cowboys retired OU’s batters in order.
In the ninth, he gave up one run – Parker Graham’s ninth-inning solo home run – on his way to ending the game.
Two pitchers who grew up in Oklahoma led the Cowboys’ defense in the rubber match, and Osmond brought energy to Bedlam even as he stepped off the mound. He said he raised the OSU insignia on his jersey because he was taking inspiration from his Cowboy predecessors – they did the same during a 2014 Bedlam win, and Holliday showed his current team a video from that game.
Now, Osmond (2-1) has his own Bedlam highlight to cherish. The standing ovation is a moment that sticks with him.
“You only have a handful of those throughout a career, and that was a really special moment for me,” Osmond said. “Especially with it being Bedlam.”
