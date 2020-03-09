It's down to the last week of the high school basketball season in Oklahoma and two area boys teams have made it to the state tournament.
In Class 2A, Pawnee High is making its 23rd appearance in the state tournament and first since 2016, when the Black Bears made it to the semifinals before losing to Preston.
In Class 3A, Perry High is making its first appearance in the state tournament after falling just short in the area tournament last year.
The No. 8 Black Bears lost their regional championship to Pawhuska, but then beat Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Latta and a revenge game against Pawhuska in the Area I Tournament Consolation bracket to advance to state.
Pawnee (26-2) will face No. 3 Dale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Yukon High School. The Black Bears and coach David Page will be looking for their sixth state title, and fifth under Page, who also won two at Yale High before he went to Pawnee.
Should Pawnee beat the Pirates (22-7), it would face either Cashion or Hooker at Yukon on Friday.
The No. 10 Maroons won their regional championship game against Community Christian School and then the Area I Tournament Championship by upsetting No. 1 Millwood, 69-61.
Perry (22-5) will be looking for its first state championship outside of wrestling - where it has won 63 combined titles, including dual state - and a golf championship in 2006.
The Maroons will play No. 5 Crossings Christian School at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma City University. Should Perry beat the Knights (24-4), it would play either Roland or Sequoyah (Tahlequah) on Friday at Jim Norick Arena, known as the "Big House."'
The other schools in the area fell short of the state tournament.
In Class B, the Mulhall-Orlando boys and coach Keith Fletcher lost in districts, ending their year at 2-22. The M-O Lady Panthers and coach Tony Cazelle ended their year in regional consolations, ending the year at 5-21.
In Class A, the Coyle boys and coach Josh Sumrall lost in regional consolations, ending their year at 12-13. The Lady Bluejackets and coach Tom Webb ended their year at regional consolations, as well, finishing at 12-14.
The Frontier girls and coach Brett Tahah ended their season in area consolations to Laverne, finishing at 19-11. The Mustangs and coach Bob Weckstein lost in districts, ending their season at 10-16.
The Ripley boys and coach Doug Scott lost to Glencoe in the regional consolation final, ending their year at 21-8. The Lady Warriors and coach Scott lost in the area consolation championship to Kiowa, ending the year at 24-7.
The Glencoe boys and coach Jeff Weedn lost in area consolations to Stuart, ending the year at 16-14. The Lady Panthers and coach Chad Tsotigh lost to Okay in area consolations, finishing the season at 20-10.
In Class 2A, the Pawnee girls and coach Richard Spears lost in districts, finishing the year at 12-11.
The Morrison boys and coach Chandler Salinas lost in districts, finishing the year at 10-13. The Lady Wildcats and coach Hillary Patterson lost in the regional consolation final to Stroud, ending the season at 17-10.
The Yale boys and coach Rocky Kennedy lost in districts, finishing the year at 6-17. The Lady Bulldogs and coach Craig Garner lost in regional consolations to finish at 9-17.
In Class 3A, the Perry girls and coach Mariah Wilson lost in the regional consolation final to Chandler, finishing the year at 15-12.
In Class 4A, the Cushing boys and coach Jontue Ezell lost in regional consolations to finish the year at 15-11. The Lady Tigers and coach Brian Busby lost in regional consolations, as well, finishing the year at 12-13.
The Perkins-Tryon boys and coach Dylan Parker lost in regional consolations, ending the season at 12-13. The Lady Demons and coach Jerry Burnett lost in regional consolations to end the year at 19-7.
In Class 6A, the Stillwater boys and coach Michael Davis lost in regionals to Tulsa Union to end the year at 3-19. The Lady Pioneers and coach Kendra Kilpatrick lost to Sapulpa in regionals to finish the season at 8-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.