OKLAHOMA CITY – The Stillwater High wrestling team won its first state championship in seven years, thanks to its highest number of individual titles in school history.
Stillwater won six of its seven final matches en route to a team title. The Pioneers scored 159 points to easily beat runner-up Mustang, which scored 139.5 team points.
This marks their first team state championship since 2014. Five Pioneers won titles that year.
Winning individual titles this year were Sam Smith (106 pounds), Cael Hughes (120), JJ McComas (126), Carter Young (138), Teague Travis (145) and Anthony Ferrari (160). Angelo Ferrari finished runner-up after losing in ultimate tiebreaker.
The story will be updated later with the full story coming in Tuesday’s print edition of the News Press.
