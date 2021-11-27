The Morrison High football team will travel to Oklahoma City on Friday to square off with Ringling in the Class A state semifinals.
The game, scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., will be played at Western Heights High School in the southwest portion of Oklahoma City.
The Wildcats advanced to their first semifinal since 2016 with a 12-0 road win over Tonkawa on Friday.
Morrison will have revenge on their mind against Ringling.
Not only will the game be for a spot in the state championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at UCO, but Ringling was responsible for ending Morrison’s playoff run in the quarterfinals a year ago.
