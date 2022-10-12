Gage Gundy couldn’t believe it. Tucker Barnard couldn’t believe it, either.
Barnard, Stillwater High’s football coach, has known his offense is special. But with a typically heightened focus on running the ball, he didn’t think Gundy, his senior quarterback, would toss five touchdowns during the Pioneers’ Week 6 win over Sand Springs.
It showed him exactly how explosive his offense can be, though.
“When you can execute, it’s really dangerous,” Barnard said Wednesday afternoon. “But when we’re executing, man, we can be really, really good.”
Stillwater’s offense has grown with each week the season progresses, and the Pioneers (6-0) now possess one of the most dynamic, potent offenses in the area – something they’ll carry into their Week 7 matchup against Bartlesville (3-3) on Thursday night at Pioneer Stadium.
Gundy has been prolific during the first six weeks, throwing 14 touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards. His unblemished start has been aided by a rushing attack that averages 186 yards a game.
Senior running back Noah Roberts has led Stillwater’s backfield, taking his 115 carries and turning those into 758 yards and 16 touchdowns. With Roberts averaging 6.6 yards per carry, defenses have been forced to use extra defenders to respect the run.
That, in return, has helped the Pioneers’ passing game.
“It just opens up everything,” said Roberts, who has four 100-yard games this season. “It helps a lot knowing we are able to run and pass.”
Barnard doesn’t think there’s much complicated about it. He joked that he’d love to take credit for the Pioneers’ production. Instead, it’s his stubbornness, or lack thereof, that’s allowed Stillwater’s offense to blossom.
He isn’t set in his ways. He isn’t a coach that’s determined to run the ball, though he’d love nothing more, and he isn’t a coach that’s married to the passing game. That’s led to the Pioneers being able to capitalize on what the defense presents each week.
“I’m not trying to make us sound like we’re rocket surgeons or something, but we tend to just try to find what’s the easiest path,” Barnard said. “I don’t want to bang my head against the wall trying to run it or throw to the perimeter.”
Another thing that’s helped the Pioneers grow on offense is their defense, Barnard said, and the faith the coaching staff has in that unit to halt opposing offenses.
Stillwater’s defense has allowed 13 points throughout the past three games, with a shutout against U.S. Grant in Week 4. That unit’s ability to keep other teams from finding the end zone, and sometimes getting the ball back, has helped Barnard and his staff make key decisions.
“You can take chances. You can do things on first down that you might not usually do,” Barnard said. “We have so much faith in what our defense is able to do that you’ll see us go for a lot of fourth downs in situations when the book would say to not do that.”
The past three weeks have been a stark difference from the first three, for a multitude of reasons. However, the Pioneers allowed a combined 69 points throughout the first three weeks to Greenwood (Arkansas), Yukon and Norman.
Senior linebacker Zac Tyson doesn’t think the Pioneers are necessarily doing anything different to create the prowess they now bring into each and every week. It just took time to iron out their proverbial wrinkles.
“We’re doing a lot better. At the start of the season, we were just messing up assignments and making simple mistakes,” said Tyson, who enters Week 7 with a team-best 54 tackles. “When we get all of those fixed, we can play the perfect defense.”
The defense isn’t planning on slowing down, Tyson said, and the unit’s main motivation has been reaching – and winning – the state title game.
With a dominant front seven, and a secondary ready to cover anything deep, the Pioneers don’t show signs of easing up on opposing offenses. And with the defense playing as well as it is, the offense is hoping to continue to capitalize on its opportunities.
If Stillwater is able to keep putting it all together, Tyson knows the Pioneers’ aspirations can become reality at the end of the season.
“We can be a really dang good football team,” Tyson said. “We’re smart. We’re physical. We’re pretty fast. That’s all you really need.”
For updates on the Stillwater High football team, follow News Press Sports Reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker.
