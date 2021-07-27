Now that the intentions of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to leave the Big 12 Conference have been made official, state lawmakers based in Stillwater, home of Oklahoma State University, are making their displeasure public.
Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) and Representatives Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) and John Talley (R-Stillwater) released a joint statement.
“As representatives of the Stillwater community, we are gravely disappointed and feel blind-sided to read news reports that over the past months the University of Oklahoma (OU) has chosen to advance the interest of the University of Texas as a partner instead of the State of Oklahoma," the statement reads.
“It is very concerning that it appears the lack of transparency was deliberate, the motives entirely self-serving, and the timing calculated, all to culminate at a time when the Oklahoma Legislature is out of session. It is further troublesome the manner in which OU has treated their business partners in the Big 12, and we question their commitment to the state’s success going forward. These missteps surely demonstrate lack in judgment and a lapse in the manner of leadership expected from a state institution.
“We have confidence in President Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and the Oklahoma State University (OSU) leadership team and are certain OSU and the Stillwater community will continue to enjoy success in all endeavors.”
Dr. Shrum has made several statements since the news broke, both expressing disappointment in OU and touting Oklahoma State's athletics program.
"... we will continue to work with purpose to the advancement of our state and the betterment of our fellow Oklahomans," her Thursday statement read. "In the ever-changing college athletic landscape, we will honor our values and ethics as we consider the next steps."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.