Landon Fonzi raised his arms over his head and slammed his bat into the ground like a tomahawk.
Fonzi, Putnam City North’s left fielder, was visibly frustrated and yelled on his way back to the dugout after striking out.
Stillwater Pioneers pitcher Blake Aziere triggered the outburst, and his performance kept the Pioneers competitive early in a game they eventually won 12-3 at Couch Park.
Aziere pitched four innings and surrendered only three runs, but his day got off to an inauspicious start. As slight drizzle fell from a darkening sky at the beginning of the game, Aziere struggled.
Two walks and two hits lifted PC to an early 3-0 lead before Aziere had even collected a second out. Coaches came out for a mound visit, and Aziere said he changed the grip on his changeup and the tempo of his windup.
The tweaks worked.
Aziere sat down the next batter down on three pitches and escaped the rest of the inning unscathed, leaving the bases loaded.
“I trust Blake,” Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday said. “I know he’s a competitive kid and he wants to do good, so I knew he was going to get out of it, throw strikes. When he gets in a groove, he’s really really good. I trusted him, I mean, you never want to have a mound visit but it’s not the end of the world.”
The Pioneer offense scored two runs off aggressive baserunning in the bottom of the first to close the gap but struggled after that. Stillwater (14-3) was blanked for the next three innings, odd for a team that scored 18 runs on Tuesday.
“We were hitting the ball hard, and sometimes when you hit the ball hard and people catch it, it kind of puts a dent in your offense,” Holliday said. “But no not really, it’s been a long week and we’ve been swinging the bat really good and I knew that eventually it would get to them.”
The faith Holliday had in Aziere during the first inning mound visit was reciprocated as the Pioneer bats were quiet.
“I had faith in our offense because they’re so good to get us going,” Aziere said
The Pioneers erupted for 10 total runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Second baseman Owen Coil’s blast off the right field wall for a double ended the game by run rule.
“It was just a matter of time,” Holliday said. “We’ve got a lot of firepower on offense and eventually it comes out.”
