The Stillwater Pioneers opened the 2021 baseball season in a district game against the Broken Arrow Tigers at Couch Park on Monday evening.
Stillwater got off to a shaky start in the first inning giving up four runs on two infield hits and a third hit that cleared the bases for the Tigers. Broken Arrow added another run in the second inning.
The Pioneers sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Gage Gundy led off by being hit by a pitch. Henry Hutchens and Jackson Young followed with singles scoring Gundy. Jackson Holliday then hit a hard ground ball through the first baseman that plated Hutchens and Young. Brennan Thompson and Zach Roden followed with back-to-back doubles to even the score at 5-5.
Broken Arrow added two runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to take a 13-5 lead. The Pioneers scored a run in the fifth inning when Henry Hutchens singled home Isaac Szlichta who had walked and stole second base. The Pioneers added two runs in the sixth inning when Brennan Thompson doubled down the right field line advancing Holiday, who had walked to lead off the inning. Holliday and Thompson scored on passed balls.
After Broken Arrow added two runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Pioneers came to bat in the bottom of the inning trailing 15-8.
Owen Coil led off with a double down the right field line. Jackson Young was hit by a pitch and Conner Dondlinger came on as a pinch runner.
Holliday plated Coil and Dondlinger with a towering triple to deep center field. With two outs, Zach Roden doubled home Holliday to bring the score to 15-11.
Jaden Riley was hit by a pitch and Louie Coca reached on an error by the shortstop to load the bases. Szlichta singled in Roden and Riley to close the gap to 15-13. Coil, batting for the second time in the inning, lined out to left field to end the game.
Senior Drew Blake started for Stillwater and pitched 2 2/3 innings giving up 7 runs on 7 hits, with only 3 of the runs earned. Sophomore Anthony Smith threw 2/3 of an inning giving up 5 runs on only one hit. Junior Bennet Vaughan finished the game for the pioneers giving up only 3 runs in 3 2/3 innings.
“When you score 13 runs and lose, that is not a good thing,” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said. “We have to get better at throwing the ball around on defense. We walked too many guys. We hit the ball really well. We did some things well. We just have to get better and we will,” added Harris.
The Pioneers travel to Broken Arrow on Tuesday for a re-match with the Tigers since district games are scheduled this year on consecutive days at each team’s home.
