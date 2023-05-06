SAND SPRINGS – Stillwater High's baseball team will have to wait a tad longer to find out what lies ahead.
The Pioneers had their regional finale at Sand Springs suspended on Saturday afternoon when a foul ball struck and injured the home-plate umpire in the top of the sixth inning. Thad just taken the lead after entering the frame knotted in a 5-5 tie with the Sandites.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Stillwater senior first baseman Gage Gundy stepped to the plate and cranked his third solo home run of the game. Sophomore standout Ethan Holliday followed Gundy with a solo shot of his own to put the Pioneers ahead 7-5.
Play will resume 4 p.m. Sunday with Stillwater senior Anthony Smith up to bat. There will be one strike, no balls and two outs with the bases empty.
