The Stillwater High baseball team toppled one of the top teams in Class 2A Thursday evening at Couch Park.
With much warmer temperatures than Wednesday night when the Pioneers played Muskogee in a district doubleheader, Stillwater knocked off Dale with a 9-1 run-rule in six innings.
“Dale is the No. 2 team is Class 2A. If you know much about baseball, Dale is a small-school powerhouse,” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said.
The Pioneers broke out on top in the second inning, scoring six runs to take a 6-0 lead over the Pirates.
Kaeden Hicks and Owen Coil each drove in two runs with singles. Stillwater added a run in the third inning when Hicks doubled and Landon Littau singled him home to run the score to 7-0.
“The boys played good. The boys hit well,” Harris said. “Gage Embree pitched really well and Ethan (Holliday) came in and pitched really well. It was a lot of fun to see these guys play.”
The Pirates scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on Holliday with two hits.
Gage Gundy led off the bottom of the inning for Stillwater with a double to the left field wall. Anthony Smith reached on an error. Isaac Szlichta plated Gundy and Smith with a triple to right center field which turned into a walk-off hit as the Pioneers run ruled the Pirates 9-1.
Embree, Stillwater’s starting pitcher, earned the win for the Pioneers shutting out the Pirates in four innings of work, giving up two hits and recording four strikeouts. Holliday came on in relief pitching two innings and giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Looking ahead to next week’s district games with Tulsa Union, Harris said, “They are really good, they are one of the best teams in the State. They have a bunch of good players. They have D-1 commits and are very good. We are excited to have this opportunity to play them.”
But before returning to district play next week, the Pioneers (10-2) go on the road for a 6 p.m. game at Jones on Friday. In district play, the Pioneers visit defending district champion Union next Monday and host the Redhawks at Couch Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.