District play started with a doubleheader at Couch Park, but the Stillwater High baseball team didn’t have to endure the chilly weather for 14 innings.
About four hours after senior Henry Hutchens threw the opening pitch in the first game, his freshman teammate Ethan Holliday crushed a two-RBI home run over the right-field fence to seal the Pioneers’ second victory of the day.
Stillwater run-ruled Booker T. Washington in both matchups of a Tuesday doubleheader. First, the Pioneers rolled past the Hornets, 10-0, in five innings. Then Stillwater carried that momentum into the second game with a 14-3 win in six innings.
“I feel like we were pretty dominant,” senior shortstop Jackson Holliday said. “To be able to run-rule two games, we’ve got a dominant offense, and we showed it tonight.”
Originally, Stillwater (4-1 overall, 2-0 Class 6A District 4) didn’t plan to play twice in one day. Because weather delayed the game that had been set for Monday, the Pioneers prepared themselves for a long evening.
“Playing two games, I was a little concerned (about) being locked in for that period of time and not eating like we need to be … and it’s cold,” coach Jimmy Harris said. “It’s easy to lose focus.”
He didn’t have to worry.
Nearly everything clicked for the Pioneers. They showcased their efficiency at the plate, recording 11 hits in the first game and outdoing themselves with 13 in the next. They put their power-hitting abilities on display with three home runs. Hutchens, the winning pitcher in the Game One shutout, tossed six strikeouts and allowed only one hit.
“I just got in there and tried to compete,” Hutchens said. “After the loss last week, I really came back and wanted to get a win this week and take care of business in district.”
Hutchens and his teammates quickly established their defensive presence, retiring the side in order in the first inning. Then junior first baseman Gage Gundy kicked the Pioneers’ offense into overdrive.
Gundy’s walk-up song – Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” – had a fitting title. He stepped into the batter’s box and swung at the first pitch he saw, launching it over the right-center-field wall for a two-RBI home run. Gundy, the cleanup hitter, went 3 for 3 at the plate in the first game, recording two doubles along with the home run.
“It was a pretty good start,” Gundy said. “I would say from last year, my first district game, going 0 for 3, three strikeouts, to this, is a way better start.”
He was one of many Pioneers who boosted the offense against the Hornets (2-4, 0-2). Jackson Holliday had a triple in each game and a home run in the second. In Game Two, Jackson and his younger brother, Ethan, each racked up four RBI, including Ethan's two-RBI blast that capped the victory and allowed Jackson to cross home plate. Right fielder Anthony Smith ended the first game with an RBI double to left field.
“We know going in that we can really hit,” Harris said. “We know all through the lineup, we have guys that can really play; offensively, that we could be really special.”
The Pioneers continually seized opportunities to build on their momentum. In the first inning of the second game, they went through the entire batting order and started over as they racked up seven runs, squashing the Hornets’ 1-0 lead. With Bryce Bond and Blake Aziere pitching through Game Two, Hutchens showed his versatility in center field. Stillwater gave up no runs beyond the second inning.
Next, the Pioneers host Fort Gibson at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Their Tuesday victories set a lofty bar for the rest of the season, and Harris said the Pioneers are constantly pushing themselves to get better.
“We’ve got room to improve, but these guys are talented,” Harris said. “And they’re pretty fun to watch.”
GAME ONE
STILLWATER 10, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 0
BTW 000 00 – 0 1 1
SHS 203 05 – 10 11 1
Slimp and Robinson. Hutchens and Jeffery.
W-Hutchens. L-Slimp.
HR-SHS, Gundy. 3B-SHS, J. Holliday. 2B-SHS, Gundy (2), A. Smith.
GAME TWO
STILLWATER 14, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 3
BTW 120 000 – 3 4 1
SHS 711 113 – 14 13 0
Brown and Robinson. Bond and Jeffery.
W- Bond. L-Brown.
HR-STW, J. Holliday, E. Holliday. 3B-STW, J. Holliday. 2B-BTW, Fain. STW, Coil, Gundy, Szlichta, A. Smith. SB- BTW, Slimp. STW, Szlichta.
