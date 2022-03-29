Parker Jeffery stood in the batter’s box and took another powerful swing.
With two strikes and two outs, it was a bold move. If he struck out, then the Stillwater High boys’ baseball team would have repeated its outcome from the previous day, falling one run short of a victory against Tulsa Union.
But Jeffrey, the Pioneers’ sophomore catcher, couldn’t play it safe. He had the enticing opportunity to secure a comeback victory, and he delivered. Soon, baseball caps were flying on the field, teammates were rushing out of the dugout and spectators were yelling in reaction to Jeffrey’s walk-off, two-run double.
The Pioneers rallied to defeat Union, 18-17, on Tuesday night at Couch Park, avenging their Monday loss.
In multiple ways, seven was Stillwater’s lucky number. The Pioneers racked up seven home runs, and in the bottom of the seventh inning, Stillwater added seven runs to spoil the Redhawks’ 17-11 lead.
Despite Union’s six-run advantage with one half-inning left, Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said he didn’t lose confidence.
“I knew we were going to do it,” Harris said. “I told the guys all along that we were good enough.”
The Pioneers (12-3 overall, 5-1 District 6A-4) relied on collective effort to make it happen. In the bottom of the seventh, Stillwater cycled through its entire lineup, and Jeffrey batted twice.
Although the Pioneers trailed 17-12 with two outs, they figured out how to extend the inning and crawl out of their deficit. The scoring outburst started when senior shortstop Jackson Holliday blasted a two-RBI shot out of the park for his third home run of the day.
“I was just trying to hit the ball up the middle, sticking to my approach,” Holliday said. “And I got some good pitches to hit, so it felt good.”
The offense kept rolling.
Freshman third baseman Ethan Holliday didn’t let his older brother upstage him. He stepped up to the plate and hit a solo home run, narrowing Union’s lead to 17-15. When left fielder Isaac Szlichta doubled to score first baseman Gage Gundy, the Redhawks’ advantage dwindled to 17-16.
The Pioneers needed a final push, and Jeffrey provided it.
“It was pretty amazing for me,” Jeffrey said. “I swung pretty hard the first couple (tries), and then I took a couple deep breaths, and then I just hit it off the wall in right, so just kind of did what we wanted.”
In the showdown of high-scoring offenses, the Pioneers outhit the Redhawks 16-11. With a little help from the fierce wind gusting over the diamond, baseballs were sailing above the outfield wall. Jackson Holliday led the team with three home runs, Ethan Holliday had two, and Gundy and second baseman Owen Coil each provided one.
Union’s strategy differed from Stillwater’s swing-for-the-fences approach. The Redhawks had only two home runs – including Gage Arthur’s that boosted them to a 17-11 lead in the top of the seventh – but they stayed in the game by capitalizing on key opportunities, bunting and stealing bases to gradually advance toward home plate.
Those timely moves weren’t enough to defeat a Stillwater squad packed with power hitters. Union relief pitcher Hudson Birch tallied the loss, while Vaughan, who entered the game in the top of the sixth, earned the win.
When the postseason arrives, this victory could play a critical role in determining seeds. Harris said because the Pioneers claimed the second game of the series by one run after losing the first by one, they would win a tiebreaker against Union (11-5, 5-1) in playoff standings. The victory bumped Stillwater up to second place behind Bixby, while Union dropped to third in the district.
“I’m really proud of the boys,” Harris said. “I’m really proud of the way we had to overcome a lot of things, and it was tough on them. But at the end of the day, it was a lot of fun.”
STILLWATER 18, TULSA UNION 17
TU 040 370 3 – 17 11 1
SHS 123 212 7 – 18 16 1
King (Birch) and Briggs. Aziere (Smith, Embree and Vaughan) and Jeffery.
W-Vaughan. L-Birch.
HR-TU, Arthur, Ortiz. SHS, J. Holliday (3), E. Holliday (2), Gundy, Coil. 2B- TU, Rogers, Arthur. SHS, Littau (2), Szlichta, Jeffery.
