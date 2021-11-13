The Stillwater High football team won’t have to travel far for its Class 6A-II state semifinal game against Bixby.
The second-seeded Pioneers will face the No. 1 Spartans at Langston University’s W.E. Anderson Stadium, only about 22 miles from Stillwater. The semifinal matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday, and Stillwater is considered the home team.
To advance to this point, the Pioneers (9-2) defeated third-seeded Booker T. Washington 35-26 at Pioneer Stadium.
Bixby (11-0) throttled fourth-seeded Putnam City North 78-7 in the first round.
The Pioneers and Spartans are continuing the playoff rivalry they have built in recent years. Bixby and Stillwater met in the championship game in 2018 and 2019, and both times, the Spartans walked away with the state title.
The Pioneers also faced Bixby in a nondistrict road matchup this season, falling 42-14. It was the Spartans’ second-closest game of the season, as they have dominated opponents throughout this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.