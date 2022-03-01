It was a close game from beginning to end, but Owasso kept the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team from advancing past the first round of the playoffs.
The Pioneers’ season ended when they fell to the Rams, 61-57, on Monday night in the Owasso regional. Despite the loss, sophomore guard Trey Tuck set a career high of 27 points.
The personal record for Tuck, a starter who earned his first varsity minutes as a freshman, showed coach Scott Morris a glimpse of his team’s future.
“Trey being young and in my new system, we’ve been searching for his niche, his role in this offense,” Morris said. “We’ve known it’s there, and we just are trying to get on the same page. He’s worked hard all year, and last night, he just kind of hit another level of focus, another level of energy.”
Carrying a seven-game losing streak into the Class 6A playoffs, the No. 13 Pioneers responded to adversity with extra fight against the No. 4 Rams. Stillwater (7-16) led 19-17 at halftime, but the advantage slipped away in the third quarter.
Although the Pioneers continued to keep a victory within reach, the Rams (18-6) made crucial shots near the end to eliminate Stillwater from the postseason bracket.
“After going through this tough stretch that we’ve been through, for the guys to dig down deep and prepare for a team as good as Owasso,” Morris said, “and then for the game to get delayed and we’ve got to keep watching film and keep practicing and keep maintaining this energy and this focus, it’s a difficult task. For the guys to follow through like they did and really come out and play as hard as they did, I couldn’t be more proud of a group.”
Although Stillwater is losing a large senior class, several key returners – including Tuck, DJ Cason, Ryker Martin, Javon Schutte, Julius Talley, Dylan Hill and Morris’ son, Brennan – will have opportunities to compete alongside an eager group of newcomers next season. Morris said the Pioneers expect Tuck to be at the center of their game plan, but many players could step into larger roles.
“We like the idea of having this many kids that are all kind of new, that there’s not just an automatic established rotation,” Morris said. “Everybody’s going to be fighting to contribute. That usually lends to a more competitive atmosphere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.