With postseason play approaching, the Stillwater High boys' basketball team had to wait for safer weather conditions before returning to practice.
Sleet covered the roads, forcing the Pioneers to rearrange their schedule. Their regional game has been delayed twice, and Stillwater canceled school Wednesday through Friday. In the midst of the changes, coach Scott Morris and the Pioneers continued to prepare for the playoffs, reviewing film from recent games and identifying areas of improvement even when they weren’t able to run drills or scrimmage together.
“That’s one of the biggest things is for it to just stay on our minds,” Morris said. “It’s OK to clear your head a little bit and rest during stretches like this, but … We want to refocus them and get them back to just remembering, hey, when we get the all-clear, that it’s time to go back and work and stay focused on our mission at hand.”
Although the Pioneers didn’t have school Friday, they were able to resume basketball practice after staying home Wednesday and Thursday. Their preparation is leading up to their first-round Class 6A East Regional game, which is set for 8 p.m. Monday against Owasso. Ranked fourth in the East division, the Rams are hosting, and the other game at Owasso features Broken Arrow against Bixby.
February has been a challenging month for the No. 13 Pioneers. After defeating Norman on Jan. 25, Stillwater slipped into a seven-game losing streak. Despite ending the regular season with tough losses, the Pioneers have an opportunity to recapture the momentum that carried them past opponents like Norman.
“The good thing about basketball is everybody makes the playoffs,” Morris said. “We have a chance to go in and just put our best foot forward. We want to finish the season here on a good note, playing at our best, and hopefully get a win that would propel us into the next round of the tournament. That’s kind of where we’re focused is just regardless of your season, everybody’s got an opportunity to start fresh in the playoff race.”
The late-season losses helped Morris learn something about the Pioneers. Sometimes, Stillwater (7-16) didn’t play well, he said, but other times, he watched his team grow against talented rivals. Four of the Pioneers’ last seven games pitted them against opponents that finished the season as top-five squads, including No. 5 Norman North, a team that narrowly avoided an upset with a 46-43 victory against Stillwater.
Owasso’s final stretch of the season unfolded differently. The Rams (17-6) enter the regional game after eight consecutive victories. Although the Pioneers aren’t carrying a win streak or a high ranking into the postseason, this underdog standing can give them fuel.
“There’s no pressure on us,” Morris said. “We definitely have expectations of playing at our best, but we don’t have any pressure. If we go in and play at our best and a better team beats us, then most coaches and teams can live with that, but we just don’t want to go in and not be prepared and not put our best effort forward. We just want to set ourselves up and give ourselves every chance we can to win the game.”
For several Pioneers, this postseason is especially meaningful because it’s the last one of their high school careers. Stillwater’s squad includes eight seniors: regular starters Gunnar Bratton, Bayden Reese and Max Gosney, as well as Adam Barth, Jack Gabbert, Kaden Ripley, Brennan Morris and Ryan Christian.
As the Pioneers navigate the weather delays, this group is keeping its sights set on team goals.
“I think they’re realizing that their investment into basketball throughout all these years growing up is winding down here, regardless of how far we go into the playoff run,” Morris said. “… I think they sense that, and there’s been a collective mindset of getting focused and being at our best at this most important time in the season.”
