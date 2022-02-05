Scott Morris and the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team are continuing to search for solutions.
Offensive lulls limited the Pioneers again as they fell to Deer Creek, 60-39, on Saturday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse. It was the last home matchup of the season, and Stillwater’s losing streak extended to three games.
Morris, the Pioneers’ coach, said he knows simply yelling at players and instructing them to play harder only creates chaos. Instead, he and his fellow coaches have to find accurate strategies for problem-solving, he said.
“We’ve got to watch a lot of film and get back and challenge our guys to just make adjustments to help us hopefully find some solutions to offensive woes that we’re having,” Morris said.
In all three recent losses, the Pioneers (7-12) have struggled with scoring droughts. This time, Stillwater had no trouble igniting its offense in the early minutes before the issues arose. Sophomore guard Trey Tuck made a layup to give the Pioneers a 5-3 lead, and after Deer Creek erased it, he drove into the paint for another basket that put Stillwater up 7-6.
Although Tuck, who recorded a team-high 12 points, has been finding his shot again, the Pioneers couldn’t sustain momentum through four quarters.
It couldn’t last through two. Deer Creek led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Stillwater’s game deteriorated in the second, when the Antlers outscored the Pioneers 12-4. Stillwater didn’t score until Tuck hit a pair of free throws with 2:07 left until halftime, and senior point guard Gunnar Bratton followed with a layup.
By that point, the Pioneers were already trying to minimize the damage – Deer Creek (8-10) carried a 27-13 lead into halftime.
“We got stagnant,” Morris said. “Deer Creek did a really good job of taking us out of our stuff.”
The Antlers didn’t have the same problem against Stillwater’s defense. Senior forward Camden Laskie propelled the Antlers past the Pioneers with a game-high 18 points.
In the second half, as Stillwater built its defensive plan around Laskie, other Antlers capitalized on opportunities to make open shots from the perimeter.
“That’s what good teams do; they make you pick your poison,” Morris said. “They kind of had us on the ropes there early, and then we weren’t able to recover.”
Despite the loss, the Pioneers had something to celebrate. Before the game, eight team members were honored in the Senior Night ceremony: Gunnar Bratton, Bayden Reese, Jack Gabbert, Kaden Ripley, Adam Barth, Brennan Morris, Max Gosney and Ryan Christian.
The home schedule is done, but the season isn’t over for the Pioneers. They will strive for a turnaround when they take on Norman North at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Norman. Morris acknowledged the steps he needs to take as a coach, but he added that he needs support from his team, too.
“The players have got to buy in,” Morris said. “They’ve gotta accept the challenge, and they’ve gotta be a lot tougher. This 6A league, this level, is just tough.”
DEER CREEK 60, STILLWATER 39
DC 15 12 18 15 – 60
SHS 9 4 12 14 – 39
Individual Scoring
DC – Laskie 18, Baker 13, Linsenmeyer 11, Hamra 6, Davis 4, Jones 3, Combs 3, Cunningham 2.
SHS – Tuck 12, Reese 8, Bratton 6, Ripley 6, Barth 4, Cason 3.
