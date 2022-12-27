Neither of the Stillwater basketball teams ended the 2022 slate of action in a favorable fashion. But winter break can serve as a reset for both the Lady Pioneers and Pioneers alike.
For the girls, they entered their final game of the calendar year in the aftermath of a thrilling 63-60 loss to Will Rogers, the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A, at the Enid Tournament. Then Yukon pulled off a come-from-behind victory to beat the Lady Pioneers 57-56 on Dec. 20.
“I love their fight. I told them in the locker room afterward that we played a really good game (against Will Rogers), and we played much better (against Yukon),” Lady Pioneers coach Marcus Klingsick said. “Whenever you’re a team like that, making progress, that’s great.”
Klingsick and Co. will ring in the new year with an unwelcome record of 2-4. But it isn’t as if they’re facing an insurmountable uphill climb. The Lady Pioneers’ recent back-to-back losses have been by a combined 4 points.
It’s an improvement from where they were at the beginning of the season in early December. After making it into the state tournament for the first time in 17 years a season ago, the Lady Pioneers started their 2022-23 campaign with losses of 75-31 and 63-33 within a week’s span.
Klingsick’s squad has had its fair share of blowout defeats, blowout wins and everything in between throughout the first month of the season. Now, with a brief break between their loss to Yukon and a road trip to play Westmoore on Jan. 6, Klingsick has one goal for the Lady Pioneers.
“Rejuvenate,” he said. “We’ve got some people that are banged up a little bit that we’ve gotta get healthy. We’re thinking when we come back, just keep moving that thing in an upwards trajectory and keep doing good things.”
The Lady Pioneers’ matchup with Westmoore is just the beginning of an eventful stretch upon returning. That, coupled with an appearance in the Bartlesville Tournament and a home game against Southmoore, means they’ll play five games in seven days.
It’s an opportunity that will give Klingsick a look at where exactly his team stands heading into the thick of the schedule.
“We have some tough games coming out (of break),” Klingsick said after the loss to Yukon. “They’re gonna test us, like they did tonight, so we’ll come back prepared and ready to go for the next one.”
As for the boys, they’re in a similar situation. But they, unlike the girls, haven’t been able to muster any momentum. Also sitting at 2-4, the Pioneers have yet to string together back-to-back wins.
They were close, though. They led Yukon at the end of the first quarter in an eventual 61-53 loss. And then the Millers posted 22 points in the second quarter and rode that to the finish line.
“We stay awake at night trying to find ways to make these things work,” Pioneers coach Scott Morris said that night. “We try to just prepare for all these things, and then you come out here on the big stage, and it just isn’t translating. So, it’s very disappointing.”
That statement is emblematic of their first six games, and Morris, too, views the time off as a chance to address one of the Pioneers’ biggest issues.
They need to develop more scorers, Morris said, and that was evidenced in the loss to Yukon. Senior guard DJ Cason (22) and junior guard Trey Tuck (20) combined for 42 of the Pioneers’ 53 points that game.
The other seven Pioneers who played combined for 11 points.
“It’s just clear that we have to make a lot of changes,” Morris said. “You can’t win in this conference when you only have two people who can score. You really need three and four. So, we’ve gotta find some people who can step up and give us some offense.”
The boys will face the same schedule as the girls to start the new year, beginning with their own edition of a matchup with Westmoore before playing in the Bartlesville Tournament and facing Southmoore.
And Morris, like Klingsick, is hoping the hiatus will help flip the scrip on everything the season has been up to this point.
“It’s a good opportunity to just pause and let the kids get their legs back under them,” Morris said. “Hopefully, after break, we can kind of have a fresh start.”
