The Stillwater High boys’ golf team is in striking distance of winning the program’s first state championship in over 40 years.
The Pioneers stand in a tie for fourth place after Monday’s first two rounds at the Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow. They are 25 strokes off the leader, Edmond North – a program that has won 13 of the past 20 Class 6A state golf tournaments.
Stillwater was tied for first after the first round of action, carding a 299 to match Edmond North. However, the afternoon session was a little more tough for the Pioneers, as they combined to card a 319 to bring their team score to 618.
Bennett Baldwin paced the Pioneers in the first round by carding a 71 – one stroke off the leaders after the first 18 holes – while teammate Grant Gudgel was just one stroke behind Baldwin.
Noah Bratton shot a first-round 77 for Stillwater, with Tripp Schuessler carding a 79 to contribute to the team score. Not far behind them was John Blake, who turned in a first-round 81.
Baldwin was tied with Gudgel for top Stillwater golfer after the second round, with both of them standing a 150 – after a 79 by Baldwin and a 78 by Gudgel.
Schuessler matched his first round score of 79 to hold a two-round total of 158. Bratton struggled his second time around the course, signing for an 83 to bring his total to 160 for the day. Blake shot an 84 in the second to climb to 165.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.