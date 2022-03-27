Noah Weichbrodt raised the gleaming trophy and triumphantly yelled as he stood on the field at Pioneer Stadium.
Soon, his teammates clustered around him, piling their arms in the circle and celebrating their prize: a miniature soccer ball atop a golden column.
For the second straight year, the Stillwater Cup trophy was staying in its hometown.
The Stillwater High boys’ soccer team squeezed past Holland Hall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Pioneer Stadium to place first in the tournament. The Pioneers are back-to-back Stillwater Cup champions, continuing a tradition of success at their home event. Since the tournament started in 2010, the Stillwater boys have won seven times.
The Pioneers clinched the previous Stillwater Cup with a penalty kick shootout against Enid, but they managed a first-place finish in less dramatic fashion Saturday. Weichbrodt, a junior captain, said he was glad to secure a victory in regulation with Griffin Condley’s goal instead of going to penalty kicks.
“I think our offense knew that if we kept on passing it and moving it, that (Holland Hall) would get tired,” Weichbrodt said. “And so we just needed just that one goal, and then we knew we’d be good.”
The Stillwater High girls’ soccer team also advanced to the championship match and scored one goal, but it wasn’t enough to defeat a talent-packed Owasso squad. Owasso rolled past Stillwater, 5-1, on Friday night, so the Lady Pioneers finished as runner-ups.
Seth Condley said this is the first time in his career of coaching both Stillwater varsity teams that the girls and boys have simultaneously reached the Stillwater Cup’s championship matches. In 2019, his first year as the girls’ coach, the boys missed the final match while the girls made it. The tournament didn’t happen in 2020, and the next year, the boys won but the girls placed third.
This time, the pieces fell into place for both teams.
“I love every minute of this, coaching both boys and girls and putting this on,” Condley said. “And it’s not just me. There’s a lot of people that are behind the scenes that have done a lot for this.”
The event started Thursday morning with the Stillwater girls’ match against Cache. The girls powered past Cache and Holland Hall to reach the finals.
Despite entering the tournament with a 1-4 record and missing a couple of key players due to injury, the Lady Pioneers (3-5) persevered. The Stillwater girls were the only team in the tournament to score against Owasso.
“We took a fight to a really, really good Owasso team, and they gave us their best shot,” Condley said. “And that’s how I know that the girls, they’re figuring some things out.”
Meanwhile, the boys (6-2) defeated Metro Christian and Edmond Santa Fe to solidify their spot in the finals.
After the sun set over Pioneer Stadium on Saturday, the boys’ chances to secure a championship victory against Holland Hall were dwindling in regulation. In the first period, the Pioneers had several open shots but couldn’t connect with the net.
At halftime, Condley told the Pioneers they needed to move forward once they reached midfield. They were distributing the ball effectively, but most of their progress was left to right or diagonal.
That changed in the 54th minute. Sophomore midfielder Griffin Condley, the coach’s son, blasted the ball into the net. Weichbrodt initiated the sequence that allowed his teammate to score.
“Noah kicked the ball in from half, and he just booted it,” Griffin Condley said. “It was really good. And all I knew is I was coming across, and then I saw (Holland Hall) whiff it, and then it just bounced perfectly to my left. I just set it up, and I just put it in.”
As Condley celebrated his goal with his teammates, senior captain Luke Prentice had a new level of confidence. With constant encouragement from a lively student section, the Pioneers kept Holland Hall from tying the match.
“I knew that we were going to win as soon as we scored that goal,” Prentice said. “Because I knew we could hold this team off, and then we did.”
Next, both Stillwater teams dive into district play against Tulsa Union on Friday at home. Although Weichbrodt relished the Stillwater Cup celebration, he isn’t letting it distract him from the upcoming challenge of district play.
“We’ll have a lot of momentum, but I think we still need to really stay focused with our district games,” Weichbrodt said. “Every game’s gonna count with that, and so we just really need to stay focused and keep on training hard.”
