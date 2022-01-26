The scenario looked unsettlingly familiar to Scott Morris.
Despite playing Norman closely, the Stillwater High boys’ basketball team trailed after three quarters. Morris saw early signs of the Pioneers’ recent recipe for a loss: continuing to fight and falling just short of an opponent.
This time, his team could break the pattern. Coach Morris conveyed that message as the Pioneers prepared for their fourth quarter against Norman.
“We knew that if we just kept persevering, good things will happen eventually,” Morris said.
That moment arrived when Stillwater claimed a 49-40 victory against Norman on Tuesday night at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
The Pioneers (7-9) responded to Morris’ words and amped up their energy level to score 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Early in that quarter, Norman (6-10) was clinging to a 31-27 lead. After Stillwater senior Adam Barth made two free throws, junior guard DJ Cason drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Pioneers up 32-31.
Senior guard Gunnar Bratton continued the sudden momentum, hitting two free throws and extending the Pioneers’ fourth-quarter run to 7-0.
“He’s got a high motor, and he’s always full throttle,” Morris said. “And he doesn’t back down from much.”
The Tigers clawed back within one point, but Cason rescued Stillwater again, this time splashing a 3 through the hoop from the left wing. Morris praised Cason’s abilities to make 3’s in critical moments.
“We needed those,” Morris said. “...He’s always stepped up all season. He’s hit some big shots for us, and it speaks volumes on his character to be able to step up and hit those when the game is on the line.”
Cason finished with 10 points, and Bratton had 15 to lead all scorers.
They worked together to turn the tide after the game didn’t start in Stillwater’s favor. Norman jumped to an 11-5 advantage in the first quarter. It had dwindled to a one-point lead by halftime, but the Tigers kept Stillwater at bay until the fourth quarter, when the Pioneers scored 22 to exceed their first-half total by five.
Next, the competition level increases when Stillwater hosts Edmond Memorial, the top team in the Class 6A West division, on Friday night. The Pioneers are no strangers to adversity, and Morris is watching his team figure out how to handle it with composure.
“They’re really growing and maturing and learning how to compete,” Morris said. “That’s why this was so important for us tonight, is it’s a little reward for that perseverance that we’ve been doing.”
STILLWATER 49, NORMAN 40
NHS 11 7 12 10 – 40
SHS 5 12 10 22 – 49
Individual Scoring
NHS – Cole 7, Wilson 5, Holmes 2, Goodson 11, T. Combs-Pierce 2, M. Combs-Pierce 13.
SHS – Reese 4, Cason 10, Bratton 15, Barth 8, Tuck 7, Gosney 5.
