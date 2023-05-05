JENKS – Entering Friday night’s meeting between Stillwater boys soccer and Jenks in the Class 6A quarterfinals, the stakes were significantly larger than they were 17 days prior.
The Pioneers made the hour-plus trek to Allan Trimble Stadium on April 18 and returned with a 2-1 win in hand. It was only one of two blemishes on the Trojans’ record.
But Stillwater’s latest trip east for a highly anticipated rematch was to no avail, falling to Jenks, 1-0, in a loss that brings the Pioneers’ own title run to a halt earlier than expected.
“Sad to see it end, but there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said SHS coach Seth Condley, who had just finished consoling a few players. “As you can see by all the tears, I think we finished a little shorter than what we should have. But give credit to Jenks. That’s a good quarterfinal game.”
For only the second time this season, the Pioneers (12-4) were held scoreless. And a lot of that had to do with the Trojans controlling possession for most of the match. Jenks was the aggressor throughout the first few minutes, and that set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
Stillwater had weathered the early storm, though. Until 12 minutes in.
That’s when Jenks senior striker Diego Sanchez found a seam in the Pioneers’ defense and sent one by Stillwater senior goalkeeper Kade Stevens to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
“They’ve got really fast wingers, and just the ability to cross it in – I mean, they played so well,” Stevens said. “They were a tough team, but I think we played really well.”
Neither team knew it then, of course, but Sanchez’s goal was the lone difference between the Pioneers preparing for 2024 and advancing to the semifinals for the first time since making it to the title match in 2017.
The Trojans, Condley guessed, only had four shots on goal. His team had even fewer.
With scoring opportunities held to a minimum, Stillwater couldn’t capitalize on the few that presented themselves.
“We gotta get a few more shots on goal to test their keeper and have a chance,” Condley said. “It was really a game in the midfield.
“Their forwards could hold the ball up better than our forwards could, and that’s what we talked about at halftime. We needed forwards to be able to hold the ball at their feet and not pop (it) up with their head.”
Regardless of how or where it ended, if this season is any indication of what next season holds for the Pioneers, then they’ll likely find themselves in the same position a year from now.
Stevens is one of seven seniors ready to graduate and depart the halls of Stillwater High this month. He’s one of only three seniors who were consistently in the Pioneers’ first 11. They’re set to return most of their production from a postseason run that came up a few games short, and that gives Condley hope moving forward.
And as much as Condley will take away from the seniors, Stevens is an example of how much they’ll take away from their four years in the program.
“This team has taught me so much. Not as a goalkeeper, but as a captain and teaching people and being able to show everyone else how we work as a team,” said Stevens, who’s committed to Northern Oklahoma College. “It’s just, I’m taking that with me – not just when I go to NOC – but in life.”
All things considered, the Pioneers redeemed the version of themselves from a season ago. This year’s senior class of seven bounced back from having its freshman campaign canceled in the wake of COVID-19 with a trip to the quarterfinals in 2021.
Stillwater followed that up by missing the postseason in 2022.
Not this time, though. Not this team. These Pioneers strung together one of the program’s best seasons of the past decade.
And, after the lingering emotions settle and tears start to dry, Condley will be ready to do it all over again next spring.
“I’m just proud of them. I’m proud of this season,” Condley said. “Just a wonderful group of boys. … But now the task at hand is to find a way to get back to the playoffs and take that next step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.