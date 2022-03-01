Cody Moore launched the ball straight into the back of the net before his teammates exuberantly swarmed him on their home field.
Moore, a sophomore forward, made the last penalty kick in the Stillwater High boys’ soccer team’s season opener against Westmoore. In suspenseful fashion, the Pioneers secured a 2-1 victory against the Jaguars, winning 4-1 in PKs.
At the end of regulation, the match was knotted at 1, so PKs became the deciding factor. For coach Seth Condley, this can sometimes bring a feeling of dread. It was the way the Pioneers fell short of a state championship in 2017, and that memory sticks with him.
He didn’t have to fret this time. Junior goalkeeper Kade Stevens, who has a different perspective of PKs, embraced the moment.
“That’s probably my favorite part of the game,” Stevens said. “Last year, we had a ton of penalties. Every time my teammates step up, smack one in, and then I save the next one, it’s crazy. It’s so much fun.”
His teammates’ kicks were flawless.
After Westmoore made the first PK, senior midfielder Luke Prentice stepped up and netted one for Stillwater. Stevens blocked the Jaguars’ next attempt, and junior defender Noah Weichbrodt sent the ball into the net to give the Pioneers a 2-1 advantage in PKs.
The Jaguars’ next attempt sailed over the goal. Sophomore forward Kase Williams punched in another one for Stillwater, jogging back to his line of teammates as the fans in Pioneer Stadium roared. Then Stevens came up with a critical save, diving and knocking the ball away from the goal on Westmoore’s final attempt before Stillwater forward Moore put a bow on the victory with his energetic PK.
Condley enjoyed Moore’s moment in the spotlight.
“It was really good for probably a confidence thing,” Condley said. “He’s center forward … and he takes a beating during the game. To see him put one in the back of the net to help put our team over the top, it was good for him.”
It was a rewarding conclusion to a hard-fought match. Although Westmoore claimed a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, Stillwater tied it just before halftime. Sophomore midfielder Griffin Condley, the coach’s son, made a penalty kick in the 40th minute.
In the second half, he nearly gave Stillwater (1-0) the leading goal, but no one could connect with the net. After 40 minutes of defensive tenacity, the Pioneers ended the stalemate with their PKs.
“Man, it felt really good,” Weichbrodt said. “Coming off of last year and doing so well in playoffs and doing so well as a team … having that chemistry back here, having our full back line and midfield together, it was really fun.”
Next, Stillwater hosts Oologah on Friday night. Although the Pioneers have plenty of positive takeaways from their season opener against Westmoore (0-1), team captain Prentice is striving to raise the bar.
“I thought we played well,” Prentice said. “I wish we would have won regular time, but a win’s a win, so I’m happy.”
