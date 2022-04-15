Jack Lee and Drew Bambrough collaborated for a career highlight on Senior Night.
The Stillwater High boys’ soccer team claimed its first district win of the season, rolling past Sand Springs, 3-0, on Friday at Pioneer Stadium. With about 17:20 left in the first half, senior forward Lee added a goal off an assist from his best friend – senior defender Bambrough – giving the Pioneers the 2-0 advantage they carried into halftime.
“It’s probably literally the best moment that’s ever happened when I’ve played soccer,” Lee said.
First, senior captain Luke Prentice had his moment in the spotlight, putting the Pioneers on the scoreboard with his goal that resulted from a corner kick. After Lee extended Stillwater’s lead, sophomore defender Corbin Phillips provided security in the second half with his goal off sophomore midfielder Griffin Condley’s assist.
Junior goalkeeper Kade Stevens ensured a shutout, making an acrobatic diving save late in the second half.
The Stillwater High girls’ soccer team also competed in a shutout, but it didn’t end in the Lady Pioneers’ favor. Sand Springs defeated the Stillwater girls, 1-0. With the loss, the Lady Pioneers (5-8 overall, 2-3 District 6A-3) have fallen out of playoff contention.
The Stillwater boys (7-6, 1-4) have a sliver of hope for the playoffs, but their fate is out of their hands, said coach Seth Condley. To secure a postseason berth, the Pioneers have to win their last two regular-season matches, and that doesn’t guarantee anything – their chances also depend on how other district matches shake out.
Between the girls’ and boys’ matches, both Stillwater soccer programs recognized their seniors. The boys honored Mohamed Ali, Drew Bambrough, Jett Bristol, Chase Edwards, Blake Henderson, Jack Lee and Luke Prentice. The girls congratulated Natalie Barbosa, Anna Bosma, Kenzie Gallegos, Chrissen Harland, manager Grace Ingram, Piper Rusk, Griffyn Stoodley and Sophie Tyrl.
For Bambrough, who typically plays right back and said he doesn’t usually provide assists, it was a Senior Night to remember.
“I was sort of joking around before (it haooened) about it,” Bambrough said. “I didn’t actually expect to get anything, but whenever I first touched that ball and it went to Jack, I think (it was) the most exciting moment of my freakin’ high school career. That was like every Senior Night’s wildest dream. That was awesome.”
