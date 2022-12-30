It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the 2022 News Press All-Area Football Team is littered with student-athletes from Stillwater and Cushing.
After all, the Pioneers went undefeated en route to the program’s first state title in more than half a century, and the Tigers strung together one of the best seasons in program history with a runner-up finish in Class 4A.
While this year’s group is stuffed with standouts from those two schools, they, of course, aren’t the only ones. Eight different programs are represented this year, with 51 student-athletes being recognized as the best in Stillwater and the surrounding areas.
Coach of the Year: Tucker Barnard, Stillwater
Barnard took over at Stillwater High more than a decade ago, and after knocking on the door the past few years, he led the Pioneers to the program’s first state title in 55 years. The Pioneers went a perfect 13-0, picking up the 100th win of his career in the process, and using a 26-21 win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II title game to capture only the program’s second-ever Gold Ball.
Player of the Year: Gage Gundy, Stillwater
The Pioneers’ senior quarterback, Gundy put together one of the best seasons in program history. He completed 184 of his 269 passes (68 percent) for 30 touchdowns with just one interception. With his legs, Gundy added 575 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 attempts. His development in his second year as the starter was crucial in the Pioneers going undefeated and capturing the Class 6A-II title.
2022 All-Area Team:
Braxton Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon
Lightfoot, a senior, did a little bit of everything to help Perkins-Tryon finish 9-3 in what was one of the best seasons in program history. He had 29 carries for 367 yards rushing and eight touchdowns en route to 753 all-purpose yards. Lightfoot added 83 tackles, two sacks and an interception on defense.
Tre Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon
The junior running back and defensive end gave opponents problems on both sides of the ball. He averaged 5.7 yards a carry, turning 188 attempts into 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 38 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and even blocked a field goal this year.
Harry Jackson, Perkins-Tryon
Jackson, a 6-foot, 200-pound right tackle, helped pave the way for Perkins-Tryon’s rushing attack this fall. A two-year starter, coach Dawayne Hudson said Jackson’s blocking percentage is 95 percent, including 97 percent in 2022.
Seth Dennis, Morrison
A senior defensive end, Dennis helped the Wildcats find success in a season that ended at 3-7. The three-year starter and all-district selection used this fall to compile 74 tackles, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Berlowitz, a quarterback, played a crucial role in Cushing’s runner-up finish in Class 4A this season. He completed 198 of 295 passes for 2,816 yards and 56 touchdowns with five interceptions. The senior added 178 yards rushing and two scores on 29 carries.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
There wasn’t much Crooks didn’t do in his senior campaign. He caught 73 passes for 1,592 yards and 23 touchdowns, returned seven punts for touchdowns and one kickoff return to the end zone. Defensively, Crooks added 67 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Riley Matheson, Cushing
Matheson anchored Cushing’s defense while putting together one of the best seasons in the state this year. The senior linebacker had 178 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles.
Noah Jones, Cushing
Cushing wasn’t only effective through the air. Jones, a senior running back, had 1,395 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns on 157 carries. He was also a threat in the passing game with 22 catches for 265 yards and four scores.
Lane Yaunt, Cushing
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout scored on 25 percent of his receptions this season. He turned 41 catches into 710 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. At defensive back, he tallied 106 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions.
Brody Todd, Cushing
Todd was a part of an offensive line that paved the way for running back Noah jones to rush for nearly 1,400 yards this fall. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior has started for Rusty Morgan’s Cushing squad for the past three seasons.
PJ Reece, Yale
Reece, an all-district wideout, was effective both in the pass and run games for Yale. The 6–fot-2 senior had 38 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 68 carries, 465 yards rushing and another six scores.
Ethan Hughes, Perry
Hughes, a four year starter at defensive end, used his farewell tour to compile 81 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. The senior was a bright spot on a Perry team that finished 4-6 in Class 2A.
Whelan Carson, Perry
Carson is one of the best underclassmen players in the area, and he’s shown that throughout his first two seasons. The sophomore defensive end had 111 tackles, including 74 solo, and 30 tackles for loss this season for Perry – and he’s played every game of his young high school career.
Andrew Kukuk, Perry
A freshman safety and running back, Kukuk made sure to leave good first impression during his high school debut season. He carried the ball 158 times for 659 yards and six touchdowns. Kukuk had 65 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Dezmond Williams, Perry
If Williams was asked to do it, he did it for Perry this fall. In his senior campaign, the 5-foot-11 all-purpose player had 13 catches for 355 yards and six touchdowns. He added 139 yards and a score on 35 carries, and through the air he was 16 of 39 for 203 yards and a score. Oh, and he had three interceptions while connecting on 17 of his 21 point-after attempts.
Alex Jennings, Coyle
Jennings, a junior, compiled nearly 2,000 total yards of offense this fall to help Coyle finish 6-5. A top-100 selection in VYPE Magazine, a leader in high school sports coverage, the quarterback rushed for 1,350 yards while passing for another 520.
Luke Mitchell, Pawnee
Mitchell, a sophomore listed as a quarterback, used his legs to do damage to opposing defenses in 2022. With Pawnee’s run-heavy offense, Mitchell helped lead the way with 136 carries for 668 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He had 369 yards rushing in the last two weeks of the season.
Jacob Warnock, Pawnee
Pawnee didn’t have the season it would’ve liked, eventually finishing 5-5 in Class A. But Warnock was a highlight – and focal point. The sophomore running back had 1,319 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on 269 carries.
Noah Roberts, Stillwater
In his farewell tour, Roberts thrived within an offense predicated on rushing the football. The senior running back had 267 carries for 1,888 yards and 29 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 8 yards a carry and 150 yards a game this fall.
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
Sanders, who signed his letter of intent to play at Oklahoma State, was the Pioneers’ anchor on the offensive line this fall. A four-year starter, he led a Stillwater rushing attack that amassed more than 3,000 yards in 2022. Quarterback Gage Gundy was only sacked nine times on 257 pass attempts.
Zac Tyson, Stillwater
Leading one of the best linebacker corps in the state, Tyson paced the Pioneers with a team-high 136 tackles this year. The senior middle linebacker had the second-most sacks (4) on the team and second-most tackles for loss (7).
Javon Schutte, Stillwater
The senior defensive lineman terrorized opposing offensive lines this fall. Schutte played in all 13 games, tallying 46 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. He scored two defensive touchdowns on a team-best three fumble recoveries.
Garhett Reese, Stillwater
Reese, a senior, didn’t let much get by him in 2022. He led Stillwater with six interceptions, with four of those in the postseason, including a three-pick outing during the Pioneers’ quarterfinals win. The other was a game-saving interception on the last play of Stillwater’s semifinal against Deer Creek.
Cameron Johnson, Stillwater
Johnson manned the middle of Stillwater’s defense alongside fellow linebackers Zac Tyson and Trey Gregory. Johnson (109) had more than 100 tackles. He also contributed eight tackles for loss, six sacks, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown and a safety this fall.
Heston Thompson, Stillwater
The junior wideout was the recipient of more than half of quarterback Gage Gundy’s 30 touchdowns in 2022. The Pioneers’ top receiving target, Thompson reeled in 78 catches for 1,108 yards and 17 scores.
Talon Kendrick, Stillwater
Kendrick took on various roles for the Pioneers during their title run. He played wide receiver before eventually taking over as the backup quarterback and starting kicker. He had 37 catches for 628 yards and five scores to go along with 15 successful extra points.
Honorable Mention:
Dax Edwards, Perkins-Tryon
Bryar Bailey, Morrison
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing
Brady Matheson, Cushing
Jacob Horn, Cushing
GW Berget, Cushing
Wyatt Heisler, Cushing
Ace Wright, Cushing
Lonnie Schuler, Cushing
Kade Ralston, Cushing
Sammy Reece, Yale
Sutton Bonham, Perry
Cash Waren, Perry
Treg Bowman, Perry
Barrett Stevenson, Pawnee
Trey Gregory, Stillwater
Cris Martinez, Stillwater
Jude Ropp, Stillwater
Trent Hardesty, Stillwater
Eli Hamilton, Stillwater
Trey Tuck, Stillwater
Ondre Long, Stillwater
Julius Talley, Stillwater
