This week isn’t just any other game week for the Stillwater High football team. When the Pioneers hit the road this Friday for a matchup with Norman, they’ll be looking for their first win of the season.
They’ll enter the Week 3 contest on the heels of being handed back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017, the first to Greenwood (Arkansas), the latter being a 37-34 loss to Yukon.
“Our thing this week has been to do your job,” Pioneers coach Chad Cawood said. “If each person does their job, it all takes care of itself.”
Stillwater saw improvement from the first week to the second. In their loss to Greenwood, a team expected to contend for its fifth Arkansas state title in the past decade, the Pioneers weren’t sure what they’d have.
An offseason of change – Cawood taking over after 25 years on staff, a new quarterback, almost an entirely new offensive line and a new defensive coordinator – culminated with Stillwater’s first loss in more than a year. The Pioneers went undefeated en route to a Gold Ball in 2022.
The tumble continued when Yukon hit a game-winning field goal to make SHS drop consecutive games for the first time in a handful of years. That happened after Stillwater scored 14 points unanswered to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
“We expect to win,” Cawood said. “That’s why this has kind of been hard.”
For the Pioneers to flip the script on what the season has been thus far, and with the offense settling in with senior Chance Acord at quarterback, they’ll look to take a step forward on defense.
Stillwater allowed an average of 12.77 points per game last fall. Through the first two weeks of 2023, that figure has ballooned to 43 points per game.
Senior cornerback Trey Tuck, who’s doubling as a starting wide receiver, thinks this week could be the one in which everything clicks. They’ve already identified the issues with first-year defensive coordinator Dan Nickles.
“We’re starting to hook up a lot more,” Tuck said of the defense’s connection. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our tackling and our secondary coming up and filling holes. We’re just working harder.”
This week, Nickels’ unit will be in charge of slowing down Norman senior running back Devin Alexander, a focal point of the Tigers’ offense who Cawood remembers having an impact on last year’s meeting between the two.
Stillwater won the most recent matchup, of course, though Alexander – now in his third year as Norman’s starter – wasn’t going to let the Tigers go down without a fight. He carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards in the Pioneers’ eventual 36-33 win.
“They kind of hang their hat on their tailback. … He’s the fastest kid in the state, is what they say,” Cawood said. “We’ve gotta go play in their backfield. We can’t let him get rolling. Once he gets rolling, he gets out and has a chance to score.”
Cawood didn’t want it to get lost in translation. Stillwater has a running back of that caliber, too, in senior Holden Thompson. After recovering from a torn ACL in 2022, Thompson has spearheaded the Pioneers’ offense in Week 1 and Week 2.
The problem? Turnovers.
Stillwater had four turnovers all of last season. Three of those were against Norman.
“This year, we’ve turned the ball over – I don’t know, twice last week and once the week before,” Cawood said. “We’ve gotta take care of the football. That was the thing I remember from last year.”
The Pioneers, Cawood said, “need” a win this week. Those are the expectations the program has set for itself with Cawood on staff for the better part of the past three decades. Those are the expectations he’s hoping to continue.
Should Stillwater lose another, it’d mark back-to-back-to-back losses for the first time since doing so to open the 2015 campaign.
In Cawood’s eyes, there’s one way for the Pioneers to keep that from happening.
“Everybody’s gotta do their job,” he said. “Coaches. Players. Everybody.”
