When Stillwater High senior first baseman Gage Gundy dug into the batter’s box on Wednesday evening, he was set to put the punctuation on one of the longest plate appearances of his career.
With one ball, one strike, one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning during the Pioneers’ eventual 14-10 loss, a grand slam would’ve nearly pulled them even with district foe Bartlesville. And there was always a chance of a side-retiring double play.
But it wasn’t an everlasting at-bat because Gundy had to keep fouling off pitches with high stakes. He stood in that exact same spot on Monday, when he originally thought he’d have a crack at a game-defining moment before inclement weather postponed the matchup.
“It was kind of hard,” Pioneers senior Anthony Smith said of the impromptu layover. “But it’s no excuse. We just have to get in there and make ourselves be prepared.”
Roughly 48 hours after initially stepping up to the plate, Gundy found the middle ground of the situation and knocked an RBI groundout. It wasn’t everything that Stillwater needed. But for a team that struggled to find a stroke at the plate up to that point, runs were welcome – and that one cut Bartlesville’s lead to 6-2.
The Pioneers didn’t have anything to show for the first two innings, being blanked by Bruins senior pitcher Zab Henry. Bartlesville did, though, scoring three runs in each frame to lead 6-0 heading into the third.
“I feel like all the guys were a little off and weirded out about the way the game started,” said Smith, who finished 3 for 4 with a solo home run. “Just trying to have them lock in and connect with the baseball was hard.”
Gundy’s aforementioned RBI capped a two-run bottom half of the third, but the real fireworks didn’t start for the Pioneers until the fifth. Unfortunately for them, that’s also when the Bruins exploded for the second time.
Bartlesville tallied five runs in the top of the frame, seemingly putting the dagger in the Pioneers when the Bruins blasted a grand slam.
Then Stillwater freshman Jackson Harris drew a walk with two outs and the bases loaded. Senior Anthony Smith lined an RBI single. And the Pioneers scored another four runs behind two errors, both from the Bruins’ right fielder losing the ball in the sun.
The Pioneers started that half of the fifth only two runs away from being run-ruled. After that, they trailed 11-9.
The Bruins, on the other hand, added another run in the top of the sixth. And, when it mattered most, tacked on another pair of runs in the top of the seventh for insurance.
A win would’ve been crucial for the Pioneers, who are vying to be one of the district’s top two seeds in order to host a regional. They’ll hold the tiebreaker over Bartlesville, but the loss further removed them from where they hope to be by the end of the dwindling regular season.
Despite the disappointing finish and slow start, Stillwater isn’t leaving the series empty-handed. The Pioneers, sans a weather postponement, beat the Bruins 8-1 on Tuesday during the matchup between the two in Bartlesville.
Now, Stillwater will have a break from district play when hosting Edmond Santa Fe at 5 p.m. Thursday at Couch Park. Then the Pioneers will take on Bixby in a series that will all but slash the loser’s chances at hosting a regional while bolstering the winner’s.
And regardless of what happened when play eventually resumed, the Pioneers elect to look on the bright side moving forward.
“It would’ve been very, very good for us,” Smith said about having an opportunity to sweep Bartlesville. “But we have the tiebreaker, so we won the series.”
